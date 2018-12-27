Hunton Andrews Kurth Advises on Commercial Close for 300 Million Motorway Project in Bosnia and Herzegovina

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP is pleased to announce its role as lead
transaction counsel to the government of the Republic of Srpska, Bosnia
and Herzegovina, in the development of an approximately €300 million
motorway project.
The 42-kilometer motorway between Banja Luka and Prijedor in northwest
Bosnia and Herzegovina is a public-private partnership (PPP) between the
Srpska government and Shandong Hi-Speed Group Co. Ltd., which will
finance, construct, operate and maintain the motorway. The parties
approved the project’s concession agreement on Dec. 13.
“The Banja Luka-Prijedor PPP motorway is one of, if not the first, PPP
infrastructure projects to be granted to a Chinese company, to be
financed by a Chinese international financial institution, in a form
consistent with European Union standards (with a full availability
payment),” said London-based energy and infrastructure partner Kirk
Lovric, who leads the Hunton Andrews Kurth team.
Hunton Andrews Kurth also is advising the Srpska government on matters
related to the project’s upcoming financial close. In addition to
Lovric, the team also includes senior attorney Jamie Head. The firm also
worked closely with Deloitte and engineering consultancy CESTRA on the
project.
Hunton Andrews Kurth has experience across the entire range of
contractual arrangements for PPP projects. The firm has represented
project lenders, investors, developers, sponsors and governments
throughout Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America and the United States on
PPP transactions and other project matters for more than 20 years. The
firm also has worked extensively with governments and their parastatals,
using financing and other programs provided by the World Bank and other
governmental, multinational, multilateral and bilateral export credit,
risk insurance and lending agencies.
