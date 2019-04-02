Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Hunton Andrews Kurth Promotes 11 to Partner

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/02/2019 | 10:48am EDT

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP begins its new fiscal year with the promotion of the following 11 lawyers. The firm proudly recognizes these talented individuals for their accomplishments and outstanding client service.

Capital Finance & Real Estate
Matthew R. Halal, New York
Robert A. Rich, New York
Conor M. Shary, Houston

Corporate
James V. Davidson, Richmond
David Dumont, Brussels
Alex R. Velinsky, Charlotte
Beth A. Whitaker, Dallas

Energy & Infrastructure
Geoffrey C. Lorenz, Washington

Litigation
Timothy J. Fazio, Boston
Abigail M. Lyle, Dallas

Tax & ERISA
Jessica N. Agostinho, Washington

About Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP

Hunton Andrews Kurth is a global law firm of more than 1,000 lawyers handling transactional, litigation and regulatory matters for clients in myriad industries including energy, financial services, real estate, retail and consumer products and technology. Areas of practice focus include capital markets, labor and employment, mergers and acquisitions, intellectual property, P3, public finance and infrastructure, and privacy and cybersecurity. With offices across the United States and in Europe, the Middle East and Asia, we’re aligned with our clients’ businesses and committed to delivering exceptional service. For more information, visit HuntonAK.com.

The Lawyers

Jessica N. Agostinho (Washington) focuses her practice on the complex and evolving area of employee benefits law, including health care reform, tax-qualified retirement plans and executive compensation. She also is highly skilled in handling employee benefits issues arising in corporate transactions. She received her undergraduate degree from Georgetown University Walsh School of Foreign Service and her law degree from Columbia Law School.

James V. Davidson (Richmond) focuses his practice on all aspects of capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance, and real estate transactions, with a particular emphasis on REITs. An undergraduate of Miami University, Davidson received his law degree from New York University School of Law.

David Dumont (Brussels) advises large, multinational clients on various aspects of European Union privacy and data protection law and has worked extensively in preparing clients for all aspects of the new EU General Data Protection Regulation. Dumont received his undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Brussels.

Timothy J. Fazio (Boston) is a trial lawyer who maintains a diverse national practice, concentrating in complex commercial litigation as well as corporate and government investigations. Fazio received his undergraduate degree from Hamilton College and his master’s degree from Hofstra University Frank G. Zarb School of Business. He earned his law degree from Hofstra University School of Law.

Matthew R. Halal (New York) practice focuses on advising lenders and investors in all aspects of secured financings, with an emphasis on representing institutional lenders in the origination of commercial mortgage and mezzanine loans. Halal is a graduate of Binghamton University, State University of New York, and received his law degree from New York Law School.

Geoffrey C. Lorenz (Washington) primarily focuses his practice on the acquisition, financing and development of electric-generating facilities employing both conventional and renewable technologies. He received his undergraduate degree from Duke University and earned his law degree from George Washington University Law School.

Abigail M. Lyle (Dallas) focuses her practice on regulatory compliance and defending financial institutions in enforcement actions and litigation related to consumer protection laws. Lyle received her undergraduate degree from Furman University and her law degree from University of Miami School of Law.

Robert A. Rich (New York) primarily represents corporate debtors, secured and unsecured creditors, indenture and securitization trustees, lessors, and other parties in interest in Chapter 11 bankruptcies. Rich received his undergraduate degree from Boston College and his master’s degree from Fordham University Graduate School of Business. He earned his law degree from Fordham University School of Law.

Conor M. Shary (Houston) represents buyers, sellers and developers of commercial real estate, landlords and tenants in office and retail leasing transactions, lenders and borrowers in secured lending transactions and financial institutions in project financings and commercial loans. He received his undergraduate and master’s degrees from the University of Texas at Austin and his law degree from Harvard Law School.

Alex R. Velinsky (Charlotte) has represented borrowers and lenders on a wide variety of structured finance transactions. His particular focus is on financings involving residential and commercial mortgage loans and related assets. Velinsky received his undergraduate degree from Princeton University and his law degree from Columbia Law School.

Beth A. Whitaker (Dallas) focuses on corporate transactions and securities and regulatory representation of commercial banks, holding company, thrifts and other financial institutions, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, debt and equity offerings, and corporate finance transactions. Whitaker received her undergraduate degree from Elon University and her law degree from Charleston School of Law.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:09aGlobal Leaders in Academic Health Convene to Address Building Strategic Partnerships
GL
11:09aHORMEL FOODS : Inaugural Small Change Big Impact Food Summit To Bring Together Industry Leaders At Harvard University April 3-4, 2019
PR
11:08aMore from the Company Monthly Newsletter March 2019
AQ
11:08aFORD MOTOR : would reconsider UK investments if no deal on Brexit
AQ
11:08aPoison Drummer Rikki Rockett, an HPV-Attributed Throat Cancer Survivor, Urges Public to Open Up and Say Ahhh! and GET SCREENED During the 21st Annual Oral, Head and Neck Cancer Awareness Week®
PR
11:08aNICKSON : Founder and CEO Cameron Johnson to Share Insights on Changing the Renting Experience at the 5th Annual Dallas Startup Week
BU
11:07aEU HAS NO MAJOR CONCERNS IN GERMANY OVER VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL : sources
RE
11:07aEU has no major concerns in Germany over Vodafone-Liberty deal - sources
RE
11:07aGUDOU : Announcements and Notices - Completion of Disposal of Shares by Controlling Shareholder and Directors
PU
11:07aCISCO : The Potential of Thought Leadership is Much Better Than You Think
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GEMALTO : GEMALTO : French group Thales completes 4.8 billion euro takeover of Gemalto
2TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES : ASIAN EQUITIES' VALUATIONS STILL CHEAPER THAN ITS GLOBAL PEERS: Refinitiv data
3BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG : Brexit leaves Ford at crossroads on long-term British plans
4Exor's Elkann stresses long-term commitment to Fiat Chrysler
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : Chinese tech giant Tencent plans $5 billion dollar bond sale - sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About