Hunton Andrews Kurth Promotes 11 to Partner

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP begins its new fiscal year with the promotion of the following 11 lawyers. The firm proudly recognizes these talented individuals for their accomplishments and outstanding client service.

Capital Finance & Real Estate

Matthew R. Halal, New York

Robert A. Rich, New York

Conor M. Shary, Houston

Corporate

James V. Davidson, Richmond

David Dumont, Brussels

Alex R. Velinsky, Charlotte

Beth A. Whitaker, Dallas

Energy & Infrastructure

Geoffrey C. Lorenz, Washington

Litigation

Timothy J. Fazio, Boston

Abigail M. Lyle, Dallas

Tax & ERISA

Jessica N. Agostinho, Washington

About Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP

Hunton Andrews Kurth is a global law firm of more than 1,000 lawyers handling transactional, litigation and regulatory matters for clients in myriad industries including energy, financial services, real estate, retail and consumer products and technology. Areas of practice focus include capital markets, labor and employment, mergers and acquisitions, intellectual property, P3, public finance and infrastructure, and privacy and cybersecurity. With offices across the United States and in Europe, the Middle East and Asia, we’re aligned with our clients’ businesses and committed to delivering exceptional service. For more information, visit HuntonAK.com.

The Lawyers

Jessica N. Agostinho (Washington) focuses her practice on the complex and evolving area of employee benefits law, including health care reform, tax-qualified retirement plans and executive compensation. She also is highly skilled in handling employee benefits issues arising in corporate transactions. She received her undergraduate degree from Georgetown University Walsh School of Foreign Service and her law degree from Columbia Law School.

James V. Davidson (Richmond) focuses his practice on all aspects of capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance, and real estate transactions, with a particular emphasis on REITs. An undergraduate of Miami University, Davidson received his law degree from New York University School of Law.

David Dumont (Brussels) advises large, multinational clients on various aspects of European Union privacy and data protection law and has worked extensively in preparing clients for all aspects of the new EU General Data Protection Regulation. Dumont received his undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Brussels.

Timothy J. Fazio (Boston) is a trial lawyer who maintains a diverse national practice, concentrating in complex commercial litigation as well as corporate and government investigations. Fazio received his undergraduate degree from Hamilton College and his master’s degree from Hofstra University Frank G. Zarb School of Business. He earned his law degree from Hofstra University School of Law.

Matthew R. Halal (New York) practice focuses on advising lenders and investors in all aspects of secured financings, with an emphasis on representing institutional lenders in the origination of commercial mortgage and mezzanine loans. Halal is a graduate of Binghamton University, State University of New York, and received his law degree from New York Law School.

Geoffrey C. Lorenz (Washington) primarily focuses his practice on the acquisition, financing and development of electric-generating facilities employing both conventional and renewable technologies. He received his undergraduate degree from Duke University and earned his law degree from George Washington University Law School.

Abigail M. Lyle (Dallas) focuses her practice on regulatory compliance and defending financial institutions in enforcement actions and litigation related to consumer protection laws. Lyle received her undergraduate degree from Furman University and her law degree from University of Miami School of Law.

Robert A. Rich (New York) primarily represents corporate debtors, secured and unsecured creditors, indenture and securitization trustees, lessors, and other parties in interest in Chapter 11 bankruptcies. Rich received his undergraduate degree from Boston College and his master’s degree from Fordham University Graduate School of Business. He earned his law degree from Fordham University School of Law.

Conor M. Shary (Houston) represents buyers, sellers and developers of commercial real estate, landlords and tenants in office and retail leasing transactions, lenders and borrowers in secured lending transactions and financial institutions in project financings and commercial loans. He received his undergraduate and master’s degrees from the University of Texas at Austin and his law degree from Harvard Law School.

Alex R. Velinsky (Charlotte) has represented borrowers and lenders on a wide variety of structured finance transactions. His particular focus is on financings involving residential and commercial mortgage loans and related assets. Velinsky received his undergraduate degree from Princeton University and his law degree from Columbia Law School.

Beth A. Whitaker (Dallas) focuses on corporate transactions and securities and regulatory representation of commercial banks, holding company, thrifts and other financial institutions, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, debt and equity offerings, and corporate finance transactions. Whitaker received her undergraduate degree from Elon University and her law degree from Charleston School of Law.

