Hunton Andrews Kurth Promotes 11 to Partner

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP begins its new fiscal year with the promotion
of the following 11 lawyers. The firm proudly recognizes these talented
individuals for their accomplishments and outstanding client service.
Capital Finance & Real Estate
Matthew R. Halal,
New York
Robert A. Rich, New York
Conor M. Shary, Houston
Corporate
James V. Davidson, Richmond
David
Dumont, Brussels
Alex R. Velinsky, Charlotte
Beth A. Whitaker,
Dallas
Energy & Infrastructure
Geoffrey C. Lorenz,
Washington
Litigation
Timothy J. Fazio, Boston
Abigail M.
Lyle, Dallas
Tax & ERISA
Jessica N. Agostinho, Washington
About Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP
Hunton Andrews Kurth is a global law firm of more than 1,000 lawyers
handling transactional, litigation and regulatory matters for clients in
myriad industries including energy, financial services, real estate,
retail and consumer products and technology. Areas of practice focus
include capital markets, labor and employment, mergers and acquisitions,
intellectual property, P3, public finance and infrastructure, and
privacy and cybersecurity. With offices across the United States and in
Europe, the Middle East and Asia, we’re aligned with our clients’
businesses and committed to delivering exceptional service. For more
information, visit HuntonAK.com.
The Lawyers
Jessica
N. Agostinho (Washington) focuses her practice on the complex and
evolving area of employee benefits law, including health care reform,
tax-qualified retirement plans and executive compensation. She also is
highly skilled in handling employee benefits issues arising in corporate
transactions. She received her undergraduate degree from Georgetown
University Walsh School of Foreign Service and her law degree from
Columbia Law School.
James
V. Davidson (Richmond) focuses his practice on all aspects of
capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance, and real
estate transactions, with a particular emphasis on REITs. An
undergraduate of Miami University, Davidson received his law degree from
New York University School of Law.
David
Dumont (Brussels) advises large, multinational clients on various
aspects of European Union privacy and data protection law and has worked
extensively in preparing clients for all aspects of the new EU General
Data Protection Regulation. Dumont received his undergraduate and law
degrees from the University of Brussels.
Timothy
J. Fazio (Boston) is a trial lawyer who maintains a diverse national
practice, concentrating in complex commercial litigation as well as
corporate and government investigations. Fazio received his
undergraduate degree from Hamilton College and his master’s degree from
Hofstra University Frank G. Zarb School of Business. He earned his law
degree from Hofstra University School of Law.
Matthew
R. Halal (New York) practice focuses on advising lenders and
investors in all aspects of secured financings, with an emphasis on
representing institutional lenders in the origination of commercial
mortgage and mezzanine loans. Halal is a graduate of Binghamton
University, State University of New York, and received his law degree
from New York Law School.
Geoffrey
C. Lorenz (Washington) primarily focuses his practice on the
acquisition, financing and development of electric-generating facilities
employing both conventional and renewable technologies. He received his
undergraduate degree from Duke University and earned his law degree from
George Washington University Law School.
Abigail
M. Lyle (Dallas) focuses her practice on regulatory compliance and
defending financial institutions in enforcement actions and litigation
related to consumer protection laws. Lyle received her undergraduate
degree from Furman University and her law degree from University of
Miami School of Law.
Robert
A. Rich (New York) primarily represents corporate debtors, secured
and unsecured creditors, indenture and securitization trustees, lessors,
and other parties in interest in Chapter 11 bankruptcies. Rich received
his undergraduate degree from Boston College and his master’s degree
from Fordham University Graduate School of Business. He earned his law
degree from Fordham University School of Law.
Conor
M. Shary (Houston) represents buyers, sellers and developers of
commercial real estate, landlords and tenants in office and retail
leasing transactions, lenders and borrowers in secured lending
transactions and financial institutions in project financings and
commercial loans. He received his undergraduate and master’s degrees
from the University of Texas at Austin and his law degree from Harvard
Law School.
Alex
R. Velinsky (Charlotte) has represented borrowers and lenders on a
wide variety of structured finance transactions. His particular focus is
on financings involving residential and commercial mortgage loans and
related assets. Velinsky received his undergraduate degree from
Princeton University and his law degree from Columbia Law School.
Beth
A. Whitaker (Dallas) focuses on corporate transactions and
securities and regulatory representation of commercial banks, holding
company, thrifts and other financial institutions, including mergers and
acquisitions, joint ventures, debt and equity offerings, and corporate
finance transactions. Whitaker received her undergraduate degree from
Elon University and her law degree from Charleston School of Law.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190402005755/en/