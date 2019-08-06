Huobi Global Selects the First Korean Altcoin ‘Carry Protocol' for Fast Track 6

Carry Protocol (CEO: Grant Sohn, Richard Choi), a monetization platform for consumer data, has been selected by Huobi Global for Fast Track 6 and will be listed on Huobi Global accordingly.

Fast Track Phase 6 Voting will start at 9 pm (GMT +9), Aug 7th, 2019. The winning project will be listed on Huobi Global’s USDT, BTC, and HT market, on the same day right after the voting is finished. Other projects will be listed on Aug 9th.

When Carry token (CRE) was listed on Upbit, Korea’s largest exchange, earlier this year, the price of CRE jumped to 2370% and recorded the highest trading volume of the day, exceeding that of Bitcoin and Ethereum. Since the announcement of investment from top-tier investors and corporate partners, Carry was regarded as one of the most anticipated blockchain projects in Korea and gathered industry-wide attention.

Carry Protocol is currently focusing on product development so the service is usable by every day consumers who may not be familiar with blockchain. Carry’s main goal is to compensate consumers for sharing their purchase data and to reward them when they receive ads directly from advertisers. By incentivizing consumers to share and thus monetize their data, Carry is planning on building the most comprehensive purchase data platform that advertisers can use to deliver more targeted and relevant ads. Although the offline retail market is 9 times larger than that of online, data is often hard to collect and left unconsolidated. Carry plans on creating visibility over consumer’s offline purchase habits and patterns and to capture the value of offline purchase data in the form of Carry tokens (CRE).

Carry’s vision of revolutionizing the way offline data and ads work is unprecedented in scale. To build this ecosystem, Carry partnered with leading companies on top of their respective industry verticals. Spoqa, an operator of Korea’s largest and fastest-growing loyalty service for SME merchants called Dodo Point, is the first to join Carry’s industry-wide initiative titled Enterprise Carry Alliance (ECA). Dodo Point is used by more than 20 million users across 10,000 physical stores. Carry will leverage Dodo Point’s merchant and user base to kickstart service deployment to 10,000 stores by the end of 2019. Carry also held a co-marketing event with SPC Cloud, an operator of SPC group’s Happy Point membership program. SPC is Korea’s largest operator of food and beverage brands including Paris Baguette, Baskin Robbins, Dunkin Donuts, Shake Shack, etc.

Richard Choi, CEO of Carry protocol, said in a statement “We are excited to work with Huobi Global on the Fast Track program to spread awareness of Carry’s mission and problems Carry solves.” Choi added, “we are focusing on building a success case in Korea first as Korea is a good testbed for consumer tech and blockchain projects. After that, we will scale rapidly so average consumers like you and I could pay for coffee or beer with CRE in the real world.”

For more information, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=juPcp4c_4tg.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190806005658/en/