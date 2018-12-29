Huobi Group : To Launch The First EOS Exchange

SINGAPORE, Dec. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Huobi Pool, Huobi Group's cryptocurrency mining arm, will launch the company's first exchange in Q1 of 2019. The exchange will be dedicated to EOS (EOS). Through its Distributed Proof of Stake (DPoS) consensus method, EOS enables individuals and groups around the world to collaborate and share in the decision-making process.

"As an EOS super node, Huobi Pool has placed its ecological development high on its list of priorities," said Cao Fei, Huobi Pool's CEO. "Launching this EOS exchange is simply the next logical step in our support."

The new exchange will allow users to trade EOS against a number of other cryptocurrencies. Huobi Pool has been working closely with the EOS community since the business's launch earlier this year. Among other activities in 2018, it collaborated with other block producers to build an EOS test chain, the Crypto Kylin Testnet, where EOS-based projects can be tested. Huobi Pool also developed a voting platform for EOS holders and set up an EOS community to make holders more aware of node elections.

Huobi Pool also produced "EOS 20 Questions", a series of popular science animation videos to popularize the related knowledge to users.

