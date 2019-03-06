Huobi OTC Launches Ripple Trading

SINGAPORE, March 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of the ongoing service to the trading community, Huobi OTC, Huobi Global's peer-to-peer crypto trading platform, has launched Ripple (XRP) trading.

"In addition to serving as Huobi Global's main onramp, Huobi OTC is also our main platform for users who prefer peer-to-peer trading. It's very important to our overall trading ecosystem," said Livio Weng, Huobi Global CEO. "The addition of Ripple is a big step forward in expanding our already extensive offering here."

In addition to XRP, Huobi OTC also allows users to buy and sell Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Tether (USDT), EOS (EOS), Huobi Token (HT), and Huobi's comprehensive stablecoin solution HUSD. In addition to offering great liquidity via 13 different payment options.

About Huobi Group: Consisting of ten upstream and downstream enterprises, Huobi Group is the world's leading blockchain company. Established in 2013, Huobi Group's accumulative turnover exceeds US $1 trillion. It proudly provides safe, secure, and convenient cryptocurrency trading and asset management services to millions of users in 130+ countries. Find us at www.hbg.com

