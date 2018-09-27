Huobi : Pool broke into the top 10 worldwide mining pools by hashrate distribution

SINGAPORE, Sept. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Huobi Pool, Huobi Group's mining pool entity, has seen substantial gains in the share of the global bitcoin (BTC) mining pool distribution in the recent week, pushing its standing up into the top 10 rankings.

According to BTC.com, Huobi Pool broke into the tenth spot of the total hashrate share distribution on September 25, 2018. Huobi Pool was first launched on March 30, 2018. At the time of writing, Huobi Pool has fallen to the #12 spot, holding 1.47% of the total pool.

This comes after the recent launch of Huobi Pool Token (HPT), the first sub-token created for the Huobi Token (HT) ecosystem. Since the launch of HPT, Huobi Pool has seen a substantial 50% increase in computing power. As of September 26, 2018, the computing power of Huobi Pool exceeds 1000P hashpower.

A total of 10 billion HPT was initially issued to holders of HT, but users can also earn HPT by contributing hash power to the Huobi Pool when mining for BTC and/or Bitcoin Cash (BCH). HPT will allow Huobi users to participate in the future development of Huobi Pool, and also share in the value growth of Huobi Pool.

About Huobi Pool

The Huobi Mining Pool was designed to meet the needs of the large community of miners in digital assets. With integrated mining and trading services, the Huobi Pool platform is connected to the trading platform, where miners' earnings can be withdrawn, and subsequently deposited and traded on the Huobi Exchange or Huobi OTC. This integration streamlines the process of asset allocation for users, and provides efficiency and stability to users. Huobi Pool currently provides these services for BTC and BCH.

About Huobi Group

Huobi is one of the world's leading digital assets and services providers, offering crypto investors a wide range of digital assets and financial services. In 2013, Huobi's founding team saw the tremendous potential of blockchain technology, digital assets, and global financial reform, all of which led to the creation of Huobi. Huobi now empowers millions of users, across 130+ countries to participate in digital assets markets. Currently, Huobi has offices in Singapore, United States, Japan, South Korea, and Hong Kong (China) with more countries and regions coming soon in the near future.

