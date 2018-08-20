Huobi : Pool issues Huobi : Pool Token; about 2 billion tokens to be airdropped to HT holders

Huobi Pool will issue about 10 billion Huobi Pool Tokens (HPTs), the first sub-token in the Huobi Token (HT) ecosystem.

About 2 billion HPTs will be airdropped to HT holders, while the remainder can be earned through Huobi Pool as well as through selected projects.

HPT is the first sub-token to be issued with other sub-tokens expected to be issued soon.

SINGAPORE, Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Huobi Pool, Huobi Group's mining pool entity, has issued its Huobi Pool Tokens (HPT), the first sub-token in the Huobi Token (HT) ecosystem.

A total of about 10 billion HPTs will be issued with HT holders eligible for about 2 billion HPTs in airdrops. Meanwhile, holders of tokens such as EOS, TRX and ONT would also be eligible for HPT airdrops if they have a balance with the exchange.

Other ways in which users can earn HPT include:

Voting for block producers in projects such as EOS, TRX and ONT Contributing hash power to Huobi Pool when mining for BTC and/or BCH

Notably, Huobi announced that while HPT is the first sub-token issued by one of its business units, it will not be the last one to do so. HT holders can thus look forward to the introduction of more sub-tokens that would enable a more vibrant HT ecosystem.

Shortly after Huobi Pool issued its announcement, HT saw a bounce of about 18% to hit a high of 2.52 USDT. Profit taking has since seen the token give up some gains. At the point of writing, HT was trading at about 2.20 USDT or about 3.5% higher before the announcement was made.

More details: https://www.huobipool.com/#!/hpt?coinName=BTC

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token (HT) is a blockchain-powered loyalty point system. Launched in February 2018, HT supports Huobi Global's business and other products such as VIP discounts, HT exclusive events and can be traded against popular tokens.

About Huobi Group

Huobi Group, established in 2013 and headquartered in Singapore, is a financial hub of digital assets. Financed by ZhenFund and Sequoia Capital, Huobi Group has consistently invested across the digital asset value chain. Currently, it has more than 10 upstream and downstream enterprises. Huobi's service outposts have been set up in Singapore, USA, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Thailand, and Australia.

