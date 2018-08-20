Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Huobi : Pool issues Huobi : Pool Token; about 2 billion tokens to be airdropped to HT holders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2018 | 01:26pm CEST
  • Huobi Pool will issue about 10 billion Huobi Pool Tokens (HPTs), the first sub-token in the Huobi Token (HT) ecosystem.
  • About 2 billion HPTs will be airdropped to HT holders, while the remainder can be earned through Huobi Pool as well as through selected projects.
  • HPT is the first sub-token to be issued with other sub-tokens expected to be issued soon.

SINGAPORE, Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Huobi Pool, Huobi Group's mining pool entity, has issued its Huobi Pool Tokens (HPT), the first sub-token in the Huobi Token (HT) ecosystem. 

Huobi Pool issues Huobi Pool Token; about 2 billion tokens to be airdropped to HT holders

A total of about 10 billion HPTs will be issued with HT holders eligible for about 2 billion HPTs in airdrops. Meanwhile, holders of tokens such as EOS, TRX and ONT would also be eligible for HPT airdrops if they have a balance with the exchange.

Other ways in which users can earn HPT include:

  1. Voting for block producers in projects such as EOS, TRX and ONT
  2. Contributing hash power to Huobi Pool when mining for BTC and/or BCH

Notably, Huobi announced that while HPT is the first sub-token issued by one of its business units, it will not be the last one to do so. HT holders can thus look forward to the introduction of more sub-tokens that would enable a more vibrant HT ecosystem.

Shortly after Huobi Pool issued its announcement, HT saw a bounce of about 18% to hit a high of 2.52 USDT. Profit taking has since seen the token give up some gains. At the point of writing, HT was trading at about 2.20 USDT or about 3.5% higher before the announcement was made.

More details: https://www.huobipool.com/#!/hpt?coinName=BTC

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token (HT) is a blockchain-powered loyalty point system. Launched in February 2018, HT supports Huobi Global's business and other products such as VIP discounts, HT exclusive events and can be traded against popular tokens.

About Huobi Group

Huobi Group, established in 2013 and headquartered in Singapore, is a financial hub of digital assets. Financed by ZhenFund and Sequoia Capital, Huobi Group has consistently invested across the digital asset value chain. Currently, it has more than 10 upstream and downstream enterprises. Huobi's service outposts have been set up in Singapore, USA, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Thailand, and Australia.

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/huobi-pool-issues-huobi-pool-token-about-2-billion-tokens-to-be-airdropped-to-ht-holders-300699308.html

SOURCE Huobi


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:40pSelf-Regulatory Organizations; NYSE Arca, Inc.; Notice of Filing of Proposed Rule Change, as Modified by Amendment No. 1, To List and Trade Shares of the Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Under Commentary .02 to NYSE Arca Rule 5.2-E(j)(3)
AQ
01:40pGENERAC : Foreign-Trade Zone (FTZ) 41--Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Notification of Proposed Production Activity; Generac Power Systems, Inc.; (Outdoor Power, Pumps, and Lawn and Garden Equipment); Jefferson and Whitewater, Wisconsin
AQ
01:40pNOVOZYMES A/S : Transactions under Novozymes’ stock buyback program
AQ
01:40pS&W SEED CO : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant (form 8-K)
AQ
01:39pCHEETAH MOBILE : Announces Second Quarter 2018 Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results
PR
01:39pGLOBAL SERVERLESS ARCHITECTURE MARKET 2018-2023 : The Elimination of the Need to Manage Servers; Thereby Reducing Infrastructure Costs, is Driving Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
01:39pBROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING : to Sell Battery Park to Ventas
DJ
01:38pInvitation to presentation of Better Collective’s interim report Q2 2018
GL
01:36pIJM BHD : Changes in Substantial Shareholdings (EPF)
PU
01:36pIJM BHD : Changes in Substantial Shareholdings (KWAP)
PU
Latest news "Companies"
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.