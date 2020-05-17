Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Huobi Rebrands its Derivatives Exchange as Crypto Derivatives Surge in Popularity

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/17/2020 | 09:11am EDT

SINGAPORE, May 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huobi DM, the digital asset derivatives exchange of Huobi Group, was rebranded to Huobi Futures has amid a surge in demand for crypto derivative products, announced by Ciara Sun, the spokesperson and the Head of Huobi Global Business. The new name underscores the evolution of the crypto derivatives market from a nascent industry to one burgeoning with new interest from both institutional and retail investors. 

Driven in part by recent speculation around Bitcoin's third halving, the current macroeconomic environment, and as more sophisticated investors enter a maturing market, Huobi Futures become one of the most lucrative business units of Huobi Group. According to the data released by TokenInsight, last quarter, total derivatives market trading volume on Huobi Futures reached $438 billion, accounting for 22% of the total market trading volume. While institutional traders were major contributors to the recent growth, there was also a substantial uptick in activity from retail traders. 

Huobi Futures has also gained significant traction for a relatively new derivative product, coin-margined perpetual contracts, which it only launched in late March—years behind the biggest competitor in the space. Despite the late entry into coin-margined swaps, Huobi Futures has already topped the market in cumulative trading volume. On May 12, the total 24h coin-margin perpetual trading volume on Huobi Futures exceeded $5.46 billion, outperforming its closest competitor. 

"The last few quarters have been particularly exciting for the crypto derivatives market, but I'm more excited that the increased activity we're seeing today may be a catalyst for widespread crypto adoption," said Ciara. "Rising demand for crypto derivatives from both institutional and retail user bases signifies growing acceptance of digital assets and a maturing market, so we're positioning Huobi Futures to bridge the gap towards traditional financial markets."

With the rebrand, Huobi aims to make its derivatives exchange more approachable for new traders entering the crypto derivatives market. By appealing to a wider audience, Huobi Futures plans to continue on its current growth trajectory as it develops innovative new derivative products and broadens its user base. 

The rebrand was first unveiled during a Consensus: Distributed session titled 'Crypto Evolution In a BTC Halving Year,' which was hosted by Huobi and joined by guest panelists from institutional blockchain firms like Pantera, Dragonfly, and Multicoin. Speaking during the session, Sun stated, "While a name change is nothing too monumental, for us it represents an acknowledgement of the changing times we have seen in the cryptocurrency trading space." 

About Huobi Group

Consisting of numerous upstream and downstream enterprises, Huobi Group is a leading global blockchain company. Established by Leon Li in 2013, the company's Huobi Global exchange accumulative turnover exceeds US $3 trillion. Huobi proudly provides safe, secure, and convenient cryptocurrency trading and asset management services to millions of users in 170+ countries.

Contact: Hailan Jia, jiahailan@huobi.com  

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/huobi-rebrands-its-derivatives-exchange-as-crypto-derivatives-surge-in-popularity-301060482.html

SOURCE Huobi Global


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:09aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : makes $6.8 billion Italy-backed loan request
AQ
10:02aMOLSON COORS BREWING : Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week
AQ
10:01aDEUTSCHE BANK INVESTORS : Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm
GL
09:45aBOEING : Air Force launches X-37B spy plane from Florida
AQ
09:30aReliance says General Atlantic to invest $870 million in Jio Platforms
RE
09:17aThe Gates Of Graceland Are Re-Opening on Thursday, May 21
BU
09:15aCompanies Hope Extending Relief to Borrowers Now Can Ward Off Defaults Later
DJ
09:11aHuobi Rebrands its Derivatives Exchange as Crypto Derivatives Surge in Popularity
PR
08:15aApple, Google Start to Win Over Europe to Their Virus-Tracking Technology
DJ
06:55aA month after negative oil prices, U.S. crude contract expiry looms
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group