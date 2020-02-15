Log in
Huobi Token (HT) Reaches New High Amid Increased Adoption and Ongoing Ecosystem Development

02/15/2020 | 10:57pm EST

SINGAPORE, Feb. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huobi Global today announced that Huobi Token (HT) has reached a new 12-month high amid the continued growth and development of the whole ecosystem. As of yesterday, HT was trading at a token price of $5.27 USD, a 92% increase since the close of 2019 - and nearly a 5X increase compared to this time last year.  

As the native token of digital asset exchange Huobi Global, HT's new milestone underscores the recent progress of Huobi's global ecosystem. Last month, Huobi Global and Huobi DM experienced a strong start to 2020 with a 65% month-over-month spike in aggregate trading volume.

Huobi has also transitioned from quarterly to monthly token burns, which are based on a percentage of Huobi Global and Huobi DM's revenues for each corresponding period. For Huobi's first monthly burn, 4.057 million HT were repurchased and destroyed in January, which has a current market value of $21.4 million USD. A total of 45.838 million tokens have been burned to date.

"2020 is a pivotal year for Huobi as we enter new global markets and continue expanding our product line-up for both institutional and retail audiences," said Ciara Sun, Vice President of Global Business at Huobi Group. "HT is a foundational part of the Huobi ecosystem, so we are deeply committed to its success."

HT Product Roadmap

As part of a longer-term strategic roadmap for HT, Huobi has a number of upcoming initiatives planned that aims to further increase the token's utility for the broader blockchain and crypto community.

Huobi DM's new Perpetual Contract product, which is currently undergoing internal testing and nearing public launch, will be incorporated into the HT Token Burn Program. HT will also play an integral role in the ecosystem of Huobi Chain, a regulator-friendly financial blockchain that's slated for testnet launch in the near future.

Additional features in development include HT margin trading with up to 2X leverage, which is expected to launch in March, and collateralized HT for peer-to-peer crypto lending and pledged loan contract assets.

HT Ecosystem Adoption

To further expand HT's utility beyond the Huobi ecosystem, Huobi is accelerating efforts to integrate with third-party partners, including international credit cards, digital bank cards, blue-chip technology companies, and global entrepreneurship centers.

HT was recently accepted as a payment option for charitable donations to Project HOPE, a global nonprofit organization that has been providing health development and emergency relief since 1958. Last month, Huobi partnered with a leading crypto-friendly hotel booking platform to integrate HT as a preferred payment method on Travala.com.

About Huobi Group

Consisting of numerous upstream and downstream enterprises, Huobi Group is a leading global blockchain company. Established by Leon Li in 2013, the company's Huobi Global exchange accumulative turnover exceeds US $2 trillion. Huobi proudly provides safe, secure, and convenient cryptocurrency trading and asset management services to millions of users in 130+ countries.

For more info, visit www.huobi.com

Media Contact: Betty Xu, +86 18810654852, xuping@huobi.com, media@huobi.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/huobi-token-ht-reaches-new-high-amid-increased-adoption-and-ongoing-ecosystem-development-301005732.html

SOURCE Huobi Group


