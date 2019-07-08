Log in
Huon Aquaculture : Another first for Huon Aquaculture

07/08/2019 | 02:53am EDT

In another first for Huon Aquaculture, the biggest hatchery-grown salmon in the southern hemisphere are being transferred to sea.

The salmon will be in excess of 1kg, matching the size of a small proportion of salmon grown on-land by the world's leading salmon companies based in Norway and the Faroe Islands.

David Mitchell, Huon Aquaculture's Freshwater General Manager said, 'Huon is setting a new benchmark for salmon farming in Tasmania.'

Disclaimer

Huon Aquaculture Group Ltd. published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2019 06:52:02 UTC
