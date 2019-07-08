Huon Aquaculture : Another first for Huon Aquaculture

In another first for Huon Aquaculture, the biggest hatchery-grown salmon in the southern hemisphere are being transferred to sea.

The salmon will be in excess of 1kg, matching the size of a small proportion of salmon grown on-land by the world's leading salmon companies based in Norway and the Faroe Islands.

David Mitchell, Huon Aquaculture's Freshwater General Manager said, 'Huon is setting a new benchmark for salmon farming in Tasmania.'

