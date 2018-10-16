Huon Aquaculture : Benders jointly recognised as 2018 Australian Farmer of the Year

Huon Aquaculture Co-Founders, Peter and Frances Bender have today been jointly recognised as the 2018 Australian Farmer of the Year.

Kondinin Group and ABC Rural made the announcement on ABC's Country Hour, broadcasting live from Canberra's Parliament House.

Huon CEO and Co-Founder Peter Bender said, 'We are delighted to be jointly recognised as the 2018 Australian Farmer of the Year. Huon Aquaculture has come a long way over the last 32-years and we are excited to see the company grow from strength to strength.'

