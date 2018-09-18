Log in
Huon Aquaculture : Ceasing to be a substantial holder from IFL Opens in a new Window

09/18/2018 | 09:08am CEST

Form 605

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder

To :

Huon Aquaculture Group Limited

ACN:

067 386 109

ASX Code:

HUO

1. Details of substantial holderName: ACN:

IOOF Holdings Limited ACN 100 103 722

This notice is given by IOOF Holdings Limited, on behalf of itself and its subsidiaries.

The holder ceased to be a substantial holder on: 14/09/2018

The previous notice was given to the company on: 17/09/2018

The previous notice was dated: 13/09/2018

2. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme as follows:

Date

Person

Nature

Consideration

Class & number (ord)

Person's votes

14/09/2018

Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)

Purchased on market

-$ 5,262,585.77

-1,172,042

-1,172,042

1,172,042

3. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name & ACN

Nature of association

Not applicable

4. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

IOOF Holdings Limited

Level 6, 161 Collins Street Melbourne Victoria 3000

Huon Aquaculture Group Limited

961 Esperance Coast Road Geeveston TAS 7116

Perennial Investment Partners Limited

Level 24, 303 Collins Street Melbourne Victoria 3000

Disclaimer

Huon Aquaculture Group Ltd. published this content on 18 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2018 07:07:14 UTC
