Huon Aquaculture : Ceasing to be a substantial holder from IFL Opens in a new Window

|
Form 605
|
Corporations Act 2001
|
Section 671B
|
Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder
|
To :
|
Huon Aquaculture Group Limited
|
ACN:
|
067 386 109
|
ASX Code:
|
HUO
1. Details of substantial holderName: ACN:
IOOF Holdings Limited ACN 100 103 722
This notice is given by IOOF Holdings Limited, on behalf of itself and its subsidiaries.
The holder ceased to be a substantial holder on: 14/09/2018
The previous notice was given to the company on: 17/09/2018
The previous notice was dated: 13/09/2018
2. Changes in relevant interests
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme as follows:
|
Date
|
Person
|
Nature
|
Consideration
|
Class & number (ord)
|
Person's votes
|
14/09/2018
|
Perennial Value Management Limited (ACN 090 879 904)
|
Purchased on market
|
-$ 5,262,585.77
|
-1,172,042
|
-1,172,042
1,172,042
3. Changes in association
The persons who have become associates of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:
|
Name & ACN
|
Nature of association
|
Not applicable
2
4. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
|
Name
|
Address
|
IOOF Holdings Limited
|
Level 6, 161 Collins Street Melbourne Victoria 3000
|
Huon Aquaculture Group Limited
|
961 Esperance Coast Road Geeveston TAS 7116
|
Perennial Investment Partners Limited
|
Level 24, 303 Collins Street Melbourne Victoria 3000
