Huon Aquaculture : HUO Media Release Farmer of the Year Opens in a new Window

17 October 2018

HUON AQUACULTURE GROUP LIMITED (ASX: HUO) Announcement

HUON CO-FOUNDERS JOINTLY RECOGNISED AS 2018 AUSTRALIAN FARMER OF THE YEAR

Huon Aquaculture Group Limited (ASX: HUO) (Huon or the Company) is pleased to announce that the Company co-founders Peter and Frances Bender have been jointly recognised as the 2018 Australian Farmer of the Year.

The Australian Farmer of the Year awards are run by Kondinin Group and ABC Rural.

The judges commended Peter and Frances for the hands-on role they play within the Company, their business understanding, and the impact of the business. The judges also acknowledged their high level of innovation and the greater good work Peter and Frances are doing outside the business, and in the community.

The award comes on the back of Huon successfully completing their Controlled Growth Strategy in which the Company invested significantly in innovative farming technologies such as Australia's first onshore Salmon Nursery, which is due to be completed in the coming month.

Both Benders remain highly involved in the day-to-day operations of the Company with Peter Bender being the Company's Managing Director and CEO, and Frances Bender an Executive Director.

Frances Bender was quoted as saying "thank you to our suppliers, employees, the Company's Board Members, and shareholders for their ongoing support."

