Huon Aquaculture : Identifying Our Equipment

We actively work to keep our waterways safe and clean, but we understand that sometimes due to circumstances beyond our control pieces of our equipment leave our sites and enter our waterways.

In interest of being fully transparent, we are sharing our equipment markings and the types of ropes and netting that we use in our operations.

If you are out on our waterways and beaches and identify a piece of our equipment, please contact us so we can organise a team to collect it from that location.

