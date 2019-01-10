Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Huon Aquaculture : The World's largest wellboat launced

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/10/2019 | 11:09pm EST

The World's largest wellboat, the Ronja Storm, was launched yesterday from the Cemre shipyard in Turkey where it was purpose built, and is now heading to Norway for the internal fitout.

Once the fitout is complete, the Ronja Storm will join Huon's fleet in Tasmania where it will be used to transport and bathe salmon.

Peter Bender, Huon Aquaculture Chief Executive Officer said, 'We are pleased to confirm that the Ronja Storm has been launched and is now on its way to Norway. We expect that it will be delivered to Tasmania by November this year.

Read the media release here >

Images supplied by Havyard

Disclaimer

Huon Aquaculture Group Ltd. published this content on 11 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2019 04:08:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:45pALPHABET : board sued on allegations of sexual misconduct cover-up
RE
11:44pTELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON : Ericsson to take $685m writedown for Q4
AQ
11:44pTELENOR : Dtac to pay $297.6m to settle legal disputes with CAT
AQ
11:44pBULLETPROOF : Improve your customer experience using HTTPS and speed with Bulletproof and AWS
PU
11:43pSAMSUNG ENGINEERING : ADNOC, Samsung Engineering begin Ruwais Complex construction
AQ
11:43pTemporary licenses for 5G get govt nod
AQ
11:43pVenture uses agricultural goods to fight poverty
AQ
11:43pXiaomi aims for the top spot in European market
AQ
11:42pSTANDARD CHARTERED : appoints Bola Adesola as Senior Vice Chairman, Africa
AQ
11:41pSAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES : Eyes Opportunities in Nigeria after Egina Success
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Renault, Nissan boards get investigation updates before expected new Ghosn indictment
2Oil rises again but global economic concerns cap gains
3KOHL'S CORPORATION : Macy's cuts profit, sales forecast after weak holiday season
4FORD MOTOR COMPANY : Ford, Jaguar slash thousands of jobs across Europe
5ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : Announces Pricing of USD 15.5 Billion Notes

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.