Huon Aquaculture : The World's largest wellboat launced

The World's largest wellboat, the Ronja Storm, was launched yesterday from the Cemre shipyard in Turkey where it was purpose built, and is now heading to Norway for the internal fitout.

Once the fitout is complete, the Ronja Storm will join Huon's fleet in Tasmania where it will be used to transport and bathe salmon.

Peter Bender, Huon Aquaculture Chief Executive Officer said, 'We are pleased to confirm that the Ronja Storm has been launched and is now on its way to Norway. We expect that it will be delivered to Tasmania by November this year.

Images supplied by Havyard