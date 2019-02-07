Huon Aquaculture : We are looking for an Assistant Veterinarian to join our team

Being a Vet at Huon Aquaculture is an opportunity that will change your life-don't take our word for it, take Jasmine's!

Jasmine is our Fish Health Manger and has been with Huon for three years. Jasmine was born with being a Vet in her veins and she recently took the time to speak to us about how this is a role of a lifetime.

Jasmine on a Fortress Pen in Tasmania

What is something that people don't realise about your job?

That yes, fish do need vets! I'm continually amazed at the number of people that have never even considered that fish might need vets!

Just like any other animal, they can face health challenges, and it's an incredibly rewarding job to be able to understand and manage the problems they can face.

What does a typical day look like for you?

Imagine spending a day out on the water off the coast of Bruny Island, the next day at a world-class recirculation hatchery examining the eggs, fry and parr that will become the next year class of salmon, the next day monitoring vaccination procedures and smolt quality at an inland flow-through site.

The next day you might find me examining farming equipment for biosecurity risks and then finish the week with a day on the D'Entrecasteaux Channel onboard the Ronja Huon, our state-of-the-art well boat and the first vessel of her type in the world!

You can see there is no such thing as a typical day, but they are always full of variety and challenge and I love it!

What opportunities has your role given you?

I've had countless, fantastic opportunities through working with Huon.

To name a few, I have been able to travel to Norway, Scotland and Ireland to learn about the health challenges facing salmon farming in the Northern Hemisphere.

I also get to regularly collaborate with vets internationally in the Aquaculture sector to stay up to date with the latest research and management strategies.

I love being able to follow the fish throughout their whole life cycle, watching them hatch from eggs and grow from less than a gram to many kilos! It's very rewarding, and a unique opportunity to be able to monitor and promote fish health through their whole life.

Is it something that you would encourage other people to do?

At risk of sharing a best kept secret, yes!