Huon Aquaculture : Whale Point Salmon Nursery – Huon's “quiet” achiever

07/08/2019 | 02:53am EDT

The Environmental Protection Authority has confirmed that Huon Aquaculture's Whale Point Salmon Nursery is fully compliant with permit requirements regarding noise.

An independent noise audit into Huon Aquaculture's Whale Point Salmon Nursery recently assessed the site with data demonstrating that overall noise levels at the site have decreased between the initial planning stages in July 2017 and when it became fully operational during the May 2019 testing.

The report, undertaken by Hobart-based engineering company Noise Vibration Consulting, was conducted over a period of three weeks during May, with readings taken during the day, evening, and night-time hours due to the site being operational 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Disclaimer

Huon Aquaculture Group Ltd. published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2019 06:52:02 UTC
