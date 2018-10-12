Huon Aquaculture : secures an aquaculture license in WA

Issued 12 October 2018
Today, Huon Aquaculture is pleased to announce they have successfully secured a farming zone off the Houtman Abrolhos Islands in Western Australia, where they plan to farm Yellowtail Kingfish.
Huon Aquaculture CEO Peter Bender said, 'We are excited to begin a new chapter as we look towards commercially farming Yellowtail Kingfish. This is the beginning of a positive, and productive relationship between Huon, the local community and government.
