Huon Aquaculture : secures an aquaculture license in WA

10/12/2018 | 03:23am CEST

Issued 12 October 2018

Today, Huon Aquaculture is pleased to announce they have successfully secured a farming zone off the Houtman Abrolhos Islands in Western Australia, where they plan to farm Yellowtail Kingfish.

Huon Aquaculture CEO Peter Bender said, 'We are excited to begin a new chapter as we look towards commercially farming Yellowtail Kingfish. This is the beginning of a positive, and productive relationship between Huon, the local community and government.

Read the full statement here >

A FAQ document can be found here >

More information can be found here >

Disclaimer

Huon Aquaculture Group Ltd. published this content on 12 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2018 01:22:00 UTC
