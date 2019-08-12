Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Hupy and Abraham Announces Cedar Rapids Office Relocation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/12/2019 | 10:15am EDT

Milwaukee, Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The law firm of Hupy and Abraham, S.C., P.C., one of the leading personal injury law firms in the Midwest, has announced the relocation of its Cedar Rapids office to serve clients better and accommodate its staff. Hupy and Abraham handles personal injury cases, including car and motorcycle accidents, slip and falls, dog bites and trucking accidents.

According to Managing Partner Attorney Jason Abraham, this move was a necessary result of the firm’s growth and success. “This is an exciting, progressive time in Cedar Rapids.  We are thrilled to relocate and provide better access to our firm’s exceptional practice.  We will continue to expand our services and do everything we can to get those injured every dollar they deserve.”

The new office is located at 415 12th Ave. SE, Suite 202 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Firm headquarters will remain in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Hupy and Abraham has 11 offices across Illinois, Wisconsin and Iowa, and has been representing injured clients for over 50 years. More than $1 billion has been recovered for clients through verdicts and settlements.

Hupy and Abraham, S.C.

Founded in 1969 in Milwaukee, personal injury law firm Hupy and Abraham, S.C. has a record of success, collecting over a billion dollars for over 70,000 satisfied clients.  With 11 offices in Wisconsin, Illinois and Iowa, the firm has a reputation of providing sound legal representation to accident victims and giving back to the community. The firm has donated more than $1 million to thousands of charitable organizations.

Hupy and Abraham, S.C. has received top ratings from national professional organizations and voted best by the public. The firm and its staff have received over 250 awards praising service provided and dedication to the legal field.

###

Attachments 

Jill Wellskopf
Hupy and Abraham, S.C., P.C.
414-982-2059
jwellskopf@hupy.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:36aPOLAR CAPITAL : Form 8.3 - Charter Court Financial Services Group
PU
10:36aARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE : Disclosure on the purchase of treasury shares from 5 to 9 August 2019
PU
10:35aJ. ALEXANDER'S HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:34aUBER TECHNOLOGIES : to stop service at Ontario airport after fee increase
AQ
10:33aManagement discussion and analysis
AQ
10:32aNEVRO : Cellulite Treatment Market Projected to Reach $1,438.5 Billion by 2026
PR
10:31aDIAGEO : New joint venture formed to distribute Santiago de Cuba rum
PU
10:31aFORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC. : Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc
PU
10:31aPaper Manufacturing Market in Turkey 2019-2023 | Adoption of Digital Manufacturing to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
10:31aMONEYGRAM : Online Launches Redesigned Web Platform
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1THE CARLYLE GROUP LP : AMS sparks bidding war for Osram, shines spotlight on auto business
2GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC : GOLDMAN SACHS : economists say fears rise that U.S.-China trade war leading to reces..
3LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : Coach, Givenchy in hot water over China T-shirt r..
4TULLOW OIL : Global Stocks Jump, Led by China Rebound
5BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED : BURFORD CAPITAL : Britain's FCA looking into Muddy Waters short attack on Burford Ca..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group