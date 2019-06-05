Huron Valley Bancorp : State Bank Announces the Appointment of Jeff Ozanich to Vice President / Commercial Lender

Jack Shubitowski, President and CEO of Huron Valley State Bank, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeff Ozanich to Vice President / Commercial Lender. In his position, he will be concentrating on developing and expanding commercial relationships in the community.

Ozanich started his career over twenty years ago. He was most recently with Citizens Bank where he served as a Relationship Manager located out of Brighton covering a wide territory throughout Livingston and Oakland Counties. In his role he was responsible for partnering with the branches to develop new business, while managing his existing book of business. He was also responsible for deposits, merchant processing and cash management. Prior to that he was with Bank of America for 17 years. During his time at Bank of America he had a variety of roles from Licensed Banker, to Mortgage Banker, Branch Manager and at one time he was licensed for investments.

'Ozanich is a great addition to our already strong lending team led by Steven Peacock. He brings a wealth of knowledge from his experience on the retail side and has extensive experience in different areas of lending,' said Jack Shubitowski, President and CEO of Huron Valley State Bank.

'I am excited about the opportunities to work at a progressive community bank in small business' said Ozanich. 'I look forward to building new relationships and expanding our commercial lending services to small and medium sized businesses.'

Ozanich earned his degree in Business Management from Western Michigan University. He lives in Brighton with his wife and two kids, and he enjoys playing hockey and golf.

