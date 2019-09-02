Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Hurricane Dorian Forces Local Blood Center to Move Coastal Resources Inland

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/02/2019 | 10:22am EDT

Storm’s Path Threatens Local Blood Supply

As evacuations begin for those in the path of Hurricane Dorian, The Blood Connection has also been forced to move its coastal resources out of the Charleston area. Any resources used to collect blood in that area have been moved to Greenville, SC. More blood drives will be added in order to support the areas where TBC is unable to collect donations during the storm.

“We are in a critical time window now to get the donations we need before the hurricane so there is no worry about local supply when it hits, wherever it hits,” said TBC President and CEO, Delisa English. “This is an all hands on deck situation for blood donors. Saving lives is TBC’s everyday responsibility and that doesn’t change when the weather does. Local hospital patients are counting on us.”

Blood donations in the Upstate of South Carolina, Western North Carolina, and Raleigh will be even more vital this week to make sure the local blood supply holds steady through the storm. TBC provides blood products to more than 70 hospitals in three states (Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina), some of which are along the East Coast. As those communities prepare for the hurricane, blood donors in other communities farther inland are being asked to support those unable to donate or have scheduled blood drives because of the hurricane.

TBC will be opening its Anderson Mall (SC) location this week as an emergency collections site. Others will be added on as TBC shifts resources. Donors can find hours and blood drive information on TBC’s website page dedicated to Hurricane Dorian updates: thebloodconnection.org/hurricane. Donors can call 1-800-392-6551 with any questions.

Donors can also visit any TBC center in the Upstate of South Carolina, as well as Asheville and Raleigh in North Carolina: 435 Woodruff Road, Greenville, SC; 341 Old Abbeville Highway, Greenwood, SC; 5116 Calhoun Memorial Hwy, Easley, SC; 1308 Sandifer Boulevard, Seneca, SC; 270 North Grove Medical Park Drive, Spartanburg, SC; 225 Airport Rd, Arden, NC; 5925 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh, NC. Centers are open Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on the weekends 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Donors can also find a mobile blood drive near them at thebloodconnection.org. TBC thanks the many donors who will respond to this need.

About The Blood Connection

The Blood Connection has been committed to saving lives since 1962. Founded in Greenville, South Carolina, TBC is an independently managed, not-for-profit, community blood center that provides blood products to more than 70 hospitals within Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina.

Recognized by the U.S. Congress for its dedication to disaster preparedness and the community, TBC works diligently to collect blood from volunteer donors to meet the ever-increasing demand. By keeping collections local, TBC serves hundreds of thousands of patients a year in its communities. TBC is licensed and regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. For more information, visit thebloodconnection.org.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:42aBanks net position in the Riksbank
GL
10:40aALLIANCE TRUST : Net Asset Value
PU
10:40aCARCLO : Notice of 2019 Annual General Meeting
PU
10:40aMILLENNIUM PTHORNE HOTELS : Form 8.3 - MLC LN
PU
10:40aADIDAS AG : Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 1, Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052/2nd Tranche-31st Interim Announcement
EQ
10:37aALLERGAN : Form 8.3 -
DJ
10:35aNOVO NORDISK : A/S – Share repurchase programme
PU
10:35aSOCIETA CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE : Transactions on own shares
PU
10:35aINL,INP : Transactions by PDMR In Investec Limited ordinary shares
PU
10:35aWEG : Succession Planning and Restructuring at Electric Motors business
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Wirecard signs cooperation agreement with SoftBank's Brightstar
2FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Europe should ignore 'treacherous promises' of Facebook's Libra currency - ECB's Mersch
3Sanctions choke Iran's crude sales, but oil product exports booming
4DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS : DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS : ramps up contingency plan for a potential hard Brexit
5WÄRTSILÄ : WÄRTSILÄ : Innovative Wärtsilä LNG fuel storage and supply system to deliver multiple benefits for ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group