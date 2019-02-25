Log in
Hurricane Electric : Adds Point of Presence in Denver at 910Telecom

02/25/2019 | 10:40am EST

Second location in city will provide customers and networks in 910Telcom’s data center with access to Hurricane Electric’s robust global network

Hurricane Electric, the world’s largest IPv6-native Internet backbone, announced today it’s continuing the strategy of providing direct and secure internet routing as well as cost-effective access with a new Point of Presence (PoP) at 910Telecom in Denver, Colorado. 910Telecom’s colocation center is located at 910 15th Street, Denver, CO and is also known as the Denver Gas and Electric Building.

Located in the classic Denver Gas & Electric Building, 910Telecom is a carrier-neutral telecom hotel located in the heart of Denver. The 142,318 square foot facility provides high-grade, redundant electrical power, with multiple feeds, as well as redundant fiber optic loops entering the building at different points. 910Telecom is Denver’s nexus for international and national edge enterprises and carrier interconnects.

“Hurricane Electric has an amazing 'fan base' with a long history of providing high-performance, secure networking accompanied with fanatical support for their customers,” said Eryn Taylor, Business Development Director at 910Telecom. “We are excited to add Hurricane Electric’s direct routed global network to our carrier portfolio.”

The PoP will provide high speed IPv4 and IPv6 Internet connectivity through Hurricane Electric’s global IP network with 100GE (100 gigabit Ethernet), 10GE (10 gigabit Ethernet) and GigE (1 gigabit Ethernet) network connections. The connectivity options will provide 910Telecom’s carriers with reduced latency and router hops, as well improved fault tolerance.

“This new PoP strengthens Hurricane Electric’s commitment in the Denver market, as well as the entire Rocky Mountain Region,” said Walt Wollny, Director of Interconnection Strategy at Hurricane Electric. “It will provide increased bandwidth along with global network connectivity options for carriers and customers within the 910Telecom Building Meet-Me-Room.”

According to a recent report, Denver was identified as a top ten market for tech talent in the US, due in part to the growth of its tech labor force, as well as producing a strong number of tech graduates.

About 910Telecom

One of the leading carrier-neutral, network-centric, colocation and data center facilities in the United States, the Denver Gas & Electric Building also know as 910Telecom provides neutral connectivity points to a vast portfolio of network service providers, carriers, and ISPs. The 910Telecom Building Meet-Me-Room delivers reliable interconnection services and also offers secure high-performance edge data center solutions.

For additional information on 910Telecom, please visit www.910Telecom.com.

About Hurricane Electric

Hurricane Electric operates its own global IPv4 and IPv6 network and is considered the largest IPv6 and IPv4 backbone in the world as measured by the number of networks connected. Within its global network, Hurricane Electric is connected to over 200 major exchange points and exchanges traffic directly with more than 7,300 different networks. Employing a resilient fiber-optic topology, Hurricane Electric has no less than five redundant 100G paths crossing North America, five separate 100G paths between the U.S. and Europe, and 100G rings in Europe and Asia. Hurricane also has a ring around Africa and PoPs in Australia, New Zealand and South America. Hurricane Electric offers IPv4 and IPv6 transit solutions over the same connection. Connection speeds available include 100GE (100 gigabits/second), 10GE, and gigabit ethernet.

For more information on Hurricane Electric, please visit http://he.net.


© Business Wire 2019
