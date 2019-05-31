Hurricane Electric : Brings High Speed Connectivity to e-shelter's Zurich Data Center

Hurricane
Electric, the world’s largest IPv6-native Internet backbone,
announced today that it has added a new point of presence (PoP) at e-shelter,
a leading owner, operator and developer of data centers in Europe. The
new PoP is located at Hofwisenstrasse 56 CH-8153 Rümlang, Switzerland.
Built in 2011, e-shelter’s Datacenter Zurich is the first e-shelter data
center in Switzerland. It boasts a total floor area of 26,000 sq. m. in
a building that is pre-certified LEED™ Platinum by the US Green Building
Council.
This PoP is Hurricane Electric’s third location in Switzerland and will
provide enterprises in and near Zurich with improved fault tolerance,
load balancing and congestion management in the delivery of next
generation IP connectivity services.
“Zurich is an economic and cultural hub in Switzerland and one of
Europe’s major financial centers. We are excited to work with e-shelter
to provide their customers cost-effective connectivity options,” said
Mike Leber, President of Hurricane Electric.
Customers of e-shelter and those in and near Zurich now have a variety
of new connectivity options and access to Hurricane Electric’s extensive
IPv4 and IPv6 network through 100GE (100 Gigabit Ethernet), 10GE (10
Gigabit Ethernet) and GigE (1 Gigabit Ethernet) ports. Additionally,
customers at the facility are able to exchange IP traffic with Hurricane
Electric’s vast global network, which offers over 20,000 BGP sessions
with over 7,500 different networks via more than 200 major exchange
points and thousands of customer and private peering ports.
e-shelter’s Zurich Data Center Highlights:
-
Direct, redundant connection to SWISSIX
-
Two independent energy feeds on the medium voltage level 16 kV and two
separate UPS systems (A- and B-supply)
-
Secured by e-shelter’s own 24/7 control center and armed security staff
-
24/7 on-site monitoring of critical infrastructure systems
-
Connection to Datacenter Frankfurt 1 and Frankfurt 3, as well as to
commercial third party data centers on request
About Hurricane Electric
Hurricane Electric operates its own global IPv4 and IPv6 network and is
considered the largest IPv6 and IPv4 backbone in the world as measured
by the number of networks connected. Within its global network,
Hurricane Electric is connected to over 200 major exchange points and
exchanges traffic directly with more than 7,500 different networks.
Employing a resilient fiber-optic topology, Hurricane Electric has no
less than five redundant 100G paths crossing North America, five
separate 100G paths between the U.S. and Europe, and 100G rings in
Europe and Asia. Hurricane Electric also has a ring around Africa and a
PoP in Australia. Hurricane Electric offers IPv4 and IPv6 transit
solutions over the same connection. Connection speeds available include
100GE (100 gigabits/second), 10GE, and gigabit ethernet.
For more information on Hurricane Electric, please visit http://he.net.
