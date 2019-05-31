Hurricane Electric : Brings High Speed Connectivity to e-shelter's Zurich Data Center

Third Point of Presence in Switzerland will expand connectivity options to more organizations

Hurricane Electric, the world’s largest IPv6-native Internet backbone, announced today that it has added a new point of presence (PoP) at e-shelter, a leading owner, operator and developer of data centers in Europe. The new PoP is located at Hofwisenstrasse 56 CH-8153 Rümlang, Switzerland.

Built in 2011, e-shelter’s Datacenter Zurich is the first e-shelter data center in Switzerland. It boasts a total floor area of 26,000 sq. m. in a building that is pre-certified LEED™ Platinum by the US Green Building Council.

This PoP is Hurricane Electric’s third location in Switzerland and will provide enterprises in and near Zurich with improved fault tolerance, load balancing and congestion management in the delivery of next generation IP connectivity services.

“Zurich is an economic and cultural hub in Switzerland and one of Europe’s major financial centers. We are excited to work with e-shelter to provide their customers cost-effective connectivity options,” said Mike Leber, President of Hurricane Electric.

Customers of e-shelter and those in and near Zurich now have a variety of new connectivity options and access to Hurricane Electric’s extensive IPv4 and IPv6 network through 100GE (100 Gigabit Ethernet), 10GE (10 Gigabit Ethernet) and GigE (1 Gigabit Ethernet) ports. Additionally, customers at the facility are able to exchange IP traffic with Hurricane Electric’s vast global network, which offers over 20,000 BGP sessions with over 7,500 different networks via more than 200 major exchange points and thousands of customer and private peering ports.

e-shelter’s Zurich Data Center Highlights:

Direct, redundant connection to SWISSIX

Two independent energy feeds on the medium voltage level 16 kV and two separate UPS systems (A- and B-supply)

Secured by e-shelter’s own 24/7 control center and armed security staff

24/7 on-site monitoring of critical infrastructure systems

Connection to Datacenter Frankfurt 1 and Frankfurt 3, as well as to commercial third party data centers on request

About Hurricane Electric

Hurricane Electric operates its own global IPv4 and IPv6 network and is considered the largest IPv6 and IPv4 backbone in the world as measured by the number of networks connected. Within its global network, Hurricane Electric is connected to over 200 major exchange points and exchanges traffic directly with more than 7,500 different networks. Employing a resilient fiber-optic topology, Hurricane Electric has no less than five redundant 100G paths crossing North America, five separate 100G paths between the U.S. and Europe, and 100G rings in Europe and Asia. Hurricane Electric also has a ring around Africa and a PoP in Australia. Hurricane Electric offers IPv4 and IPv6 transit solutions over the same connection. Connection speeds available include 100GE (100 gigabits/second), 10GE, and gigabit ethernet.

For more information on Hurricane Electric, please visit http://he.net.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190531005116/en/