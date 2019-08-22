Hurricane Electric : Expands Global Network to Second Location in Berlin

New Point of Presence at e-shelter’s second largest site in Germany will provide customers with high speed connectivity options

Hurricane Electric, the world’s largest IPv6-native Internet backbone, announced today that it has added a new Point of Presence (PoP) at e-shelter, a leading owner, operator and developer of data centers in Germany. The new PoP is located in the Spandau district of Berlin, Germany.

e-shelter’s Berlin 1 Data Center offers 13,000 sq. m. of data center space and 2,000 sq. m. of office space, and is their second largest data center in Germany. The location can be easily reached from the city center.

This PoP is Hurricane Electric’s second in Berlin and eleventh in Germany and will provide enterprises in Berlin with improved fault tolerance, load balancing and congestion management in the delivery of next generation IP connectivity services.

According to a recent report, Berlin is on pace to become Europe’s next big tech hub. Just last year, German startups raised a record amount of capital, with the majority of funding going to companies based in Berlin.

“This new PoP contributes to Berlin’s ultramodern technology infrastructure and its reputation as a dynamic economic region of Europe,” said Mike Leber, President of Hurricane Electric. “We are pleased to provide e-shelter’s Berlin customers cost-effective connectivity options. This helps Hurricane Electric’s meet our commitment to providing high-speed connectivity to users worldwide, with our 71st PoP in Europe and 201st around the globe.”

Customers of e-shelter and those in and near Berlin now have a variety of new connectivity options and access to Hurricane Electric’s extensive IPv4 and IPv6 network through 100GE (100 Gigabit Ethernet), 10GE (10 Gigabit Ethernet) and GigE (1 Gigabit Ethernet) ports. Additionally, customers at the facility are able to exchange IP traffic with Hurricane Electric’s vast global network, which offers over 20,000 BGP sessions with over 7,500 different networks via more than 200 major exchange points and thousands of customer and private peering ports.

e-shelter’s Berlin 1 Data Center Highlights:

Secured by e-shelter’s own 24/7 control center and armed security staff

Direct connection to international internet exchanges, via several partners

Power supply at 10 kV level from two substations from two separate feeds

Coupled directly with a fiber optic connection to Datacenter Berlin and other e-shelter locations; and on-request to commercial third-party data centers

About Hurricane Electric

Hurricane Electric operates its own global IPv4 and IPv6 network and is considered the largest IPv6 backbone in the world. Within its global network, Hurricane Electric is connected to over 185 major exchange points and exchanges traffic directly with more than 7,500 different networks. Employing a resilient fiber-optic topology, Hurricane Electric has no less than five redundant 100G paths crossing North America, four separate 100G paths between the U.S. and Europe, and 100G rings in Europe and Asia. Hurricane also has a ring around Africa and a PoP in Australia. Hurricane Electric offers IPv4 and IPv6 transit solutions over the same connection. Connection speeds available include 100GE (100 gigabits/second), 10GE, and gigabit ethernet.

