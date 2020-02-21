Log in
Hurricane Electric : Extends Global Network to GTT in Halifax

02/21/2020 | 08:50am EST

Point of Presence will provide additional connectivity options for Atlantic Canada’s top tech sector

Hurricane Electric, the world’s largest IPv6-native Internet backbone, announced today that it has added Point of Presence (PoP) at GTT Halifax located at 7071 Bayers Rd., Halifax NS B3L 2C2 Canada.

Recently, Halifax was identified as a top tech center in Atlantic Canada, boasting more than 10,000 tech workers, representing 5.1% of total employment in the area, a nearly ten percent increase in tech talent over the last five years and a labor quality rating of A-.

The new PoP is in close proximity to downtown Halifax and will provide enterprises and residential IP providers in the greater Halifax area with improved fault tolerance, load balancing and congestion management in the delivery of next generation IP connectivity services.

“Hurricane Electric is delighted to further its expansion in the Canadian market and help meet GTT’s customers’ requirements, and provide them with cost-effective connectivity options,” said Mike Leber, President of Hurricane Electric. “These new PoPs will provide additional and cost-effective high-speed connectivity, providing the needed bandwidth to power Atlantic Canada’s burgeoning tech hub.”

Customers of GTT now have a variety of new connectivity options and access to Hurricane Electric’s extensive IPv4 and IPv6 network through 100GE (100 Gigabit Ethernet), 10GE (10 Gigabit Ethernet) and GigE (1 Gigabit Ethernet) ports. Additionally, customers are able to exchange IP traffic with Hurricane Electric’s vast global network, which offers over 20,000 BGP sessions with over 7,800 different networks via more than 220 major exchange points and thousands of customer and private peering ports.

About Hurricane Electric
Hurricane Electric operates its own global IPv4 and IPv6 network and is considered the largest IPv6 backbone in the world. Within its global network, Hurricane Electric is connected more than 220 major exchange points and exchanges traffic directly with more than 7,800 different networks. Employing a resilient fiber-optic topology, Hurricane Electric has five redundant 100G paths crossing North America, four separate 100G paths between the U.S. and Europe, and 100G rings in Europe and Asia. Hurricane also has a ring around Africa, three PoPs in Australia and a PoP in Aukland, NZ. Hurricane Electric offers IPv4 and IPv6 transit solutions over the same connection. Connection speeds available include 100GE (100 gigabits/second), 10GE, and gigabit ethernet.

Additional information can be found at http://he.net.


© Business Wire 2020
