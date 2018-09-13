Hurricane Florence Could Be 'the Storm of a Lifetime'--Update

By Erin Ailworth, Cameron McWhirter and Andrew Tangel

ELIZABETH CITY, N. C. -- Hurricane Florence disrupted travel and halted business across a swath of the Southeast days before the storm's expected landfall.

Airlines canceled hundreds of flights, Daimler AG and Volvo Cars suspended production Wednesday at their new plants near Charleston, S.C., and Boeing Co. stopped production at its plant in North Charleston, S.C.

Florence weakened over the Atlantic Ocean on Wednesday and was downgraded to a Category 3 hurricane. Even so, it is expected to remain an "extremely dangerous major hurricane" when it nears the coast late Thursday and Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Meteorologists said the storm was tracking slowly across the Atlantic and had shifted south Wednesday, lining up to affect Georgia more than previously expected. Florence has the potential to dump historic amounts of rain, as much as 40 inches in some places.

Aviation data site FlightAware reported 280 cancellations Wednesday, and 547 Thursday.

"Based on current models, it's likely that the biggest impact will be to the Charlotte airport," a FlightAware spokeswoman said Wednesday.

Delta Air Lines Inc. said it was flying larger aircraft than planned on routes in the region ahead of the storm and adding flights, for a total of 1,000 additional seats aimed at assisting evacuations. United Continental Holdings Inc. also added service to the area to help passengers evacuate, said chief executive Oscar Munoz.

American Airlines Group Inc. canceled some 705 flights in the region scheduled between Wednesday and Sunday. Southwest Airlines has canceled 264 flights through Saturday morning.

Some airlines waived change fees and allowed passengers to fly out of the storm's path with extra luggage and pets on board for free.

"We're doing everything we can to help them," American Airlines Group CEO Doug Parker said Wednesday at a conference in Washington, D.C.

Duke Energy Corp. said the hurricane could knock out electricity for more than 1 million of its 4 million customers in the Carolinas.

"People could be without power for a very long time. Not days, but weeks, " David Fountain, the North Carolina president of Duke Energy, said Wednesday.

The company has been assembling 20,000 utility workers from as far away as Texas so crews can begin restoring power in the region as soon as it is safe. Mr. Fountain said the company is "primed and ready."

A Boeing spokesman said some 787s were flown from its plant in North Charleston, S.C., to the plane maker's facilities in Everett, Wash. "We...will continue 787 production there until it is safe for our employees to return back to work in South Carolina," the spokesman said.

BMW AG also has a plant in the state, and railcars transporting vehicles to the port of Charleston for export have been diverted to holding areas, said a BMW spokesman.

With more than 400 automotive suppliers located in South Carolina, a supply-chain disruption could be far reaching, according to automotive forecasting firm LMC Automotive.

The firm said while plants in South Carolina are at the greatest risk for an extended production loss, automotive plants in Georgia, Kentucky and Tennessee could be impacted by flooding.

State and local authorities in the Carolinas and Virginia had ordered at least 1.5 million people to evacuate the coasts, while urging many more to leave. South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster lifted some orders for the southernmost parts of the state, but on Wednesday urged people in flood-prone areas to get to higher ground.

With Florence's predicted path shifting south, Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal declared a state of emergency Wednesday for his entire state. Virginia, the Carolinas and the District of Columbia had already declared states of emergency. President Trump has issued federal emergency declarations for Virginia and the Carolinas so far. The president spoke with Mr. Deal on Wednesday and let him know the federal government was ready to help with anything the state needed, according to White House.

In inland North Carolina, the U.S. Army's Fort Bragg -- the nation's largest military installation -- said only "mission and emergency essential personnel" should report on Thursday and Friday. The base told service members to contact their commanders for guidance.

Across the region, many people boarded up homes and businesses and left to areas farther inland or out of the storm's predicted path. Others gathered supplies and prepared to ride it out in their homes.

In Elizabeth City, N.C., employees at a Lowe's helped customer after customer load 50-pound bags of sand into their cars and trucks. Karol Smith came looking to pick up 300 pounds of sand for her house. "This is my first big storm here," she said, as she and her daughter loaded their vehicle. "We have been all over the place trying to find stuff."

In Goldsboro, N.C., Jacob Whitfield said he planned to close his jiu jitsu school Wednesday night, then will head west with his family to stay with his mom outside of Greensboro. Fresh in his mind was another powerful storm, Hurricane Matthew in 2016.

"We're right on the edge of where it's going to be really bad," he said. "When Hurricane Matthew came through the flooding was biblical. I'm hoping that doesn't happen again."

--Adrienne Roberts, Jon Kamp, Scott Calvert and Alison Sider contributed to this article.

