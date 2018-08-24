Log in
Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund : Releases Evaluation and Impact Report

08/24/2018 | 02:32pm CEST

HOUSTON, Aug. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ­The Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund (HHRF) released an evaluation and lessons learned memo to share third-party findings regarding the Fund's activity. The memo, compiled by FSG, shares insights about the Fund's operations and forward-looking considerations for future philanthropic disaster relief responses in Houston and beyond.

Submitted by Advisory Board co-chairs, Tony Chase and Bill Jackson, the evaluation memo includes recommendations to maintain flexibility and transparency in operations, continue the use of data in decision-making, promote collaboration between nonprofit organizations and establish standing philanthropic infrastructure to support disaster relief in the future. The memo goes on to recognize Greater Houston Community Foundation, the Fund's administrator, as an integral contributor to the Fund's overall success.

Since its establishment nearly one year ago, the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund has received over $114 million from more than 127,000 donors to support immediate and longer-term disaster relief needs in and around the Greater Houston area. To date, the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund has disbursed more than $110.5 million to 123 local nonprofit organizations.

To share how these 123 nonprofit organizations have positively affected the community over the last year, the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund also released an impact report. This report was derived from grantee data and covers the Fund's four rounds of grant making. Grantees reported serving 150,000 households to date and the Fund expects grantees to service over 40,000 additional households over the course of the next one to two years. 

You can find the full evaluation and lessons learned memo and impact report on Greater Houston Community Foundation's website at www.ghcf.org, or by clicking this link.

About the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund

After receiving an overwhelming number of inquiries from citizens and companies who wanted to help, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Harris County Judge Ed Emmett established the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund, which accepted tax-deductible flood relief donations for victims that were affected by the storm. The Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund is administered by the Greater Houston Community Foundation, a 501(c)(3) public charity. Greater Houston Community Foundation is one of Houston's largest grant makers and provides individuals, families, corporations, foundations, and advisors with the ability to reach beyond what they could have ever imagined to expand philanthropic impact.

MEDIA CONTACT                                                                               
Rachel Young
Greater Houston Community Foundation
713-333-2234
200635@email4pr.com

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hurricane-harvey-relief-fund-releases-evaluation-and-impact-report-300701922.html

SOURCE Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund


© PRNewswire 2018
