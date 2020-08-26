Hurricane Laura takes aim at Texas-Louisiana coast, expected to become Category 4

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Hurricane Laura was expected to rapidly
strengthen to a Category 4 hurricane on Wednesday on a steady
track to hit the Texas-Louisiana Gulf Coast after dark, causing
catastrophic damage, the National Hurricane Center said.
The storm, already a Category 3 on the five-step
Saffir-Simpson scale for measuring hurricane intensity early
Wednesday, was about 290 miles (465 km) southeast of Galveston,
Texas, with maximum sustained winds of 115 miles (185 km) per
hour, the Miami-based forecaster said. Category 4 hurricanes can
pack winds of up to 156 miles (250 km) per hour.
More than 420,000 Texas residents and another 200,000
people in neighboring Louisiana were under mandatory evacuation
orders as state and federal emergency management teams rushed to
provide shelter accommodations and get first responders in place
for possible rescues.
"You only have a few hours to prepare and evacuate for
#HurricaneLaura. Wherever you are by noon is where you’ll have
to ride out the storm. Be smart and be safe," Louisiana Governor
John Edwards tweeted Wednesday morning.
The storm was moving at about 15 miles (24 km) per hour.
Storm surge along the Gulf Coast could raise water levels to as
high as 12 feet to 15 feet (3.7 meters to 4.6 meters) in
Intracoastal City and Morgan City, Louisiana, and Laura was
expected to drop 5 to 10 inches (13 to 25 cm) of rain over the
region, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.
"This storm surge could penetrate up to 30 miles inland from
the immediate coastline in southwestern Louisiana and far
southeastern Texas," the NHC said in a Wednesday morning
advisory. "All preparations to protect life and property should
be rushed to completion in the next few hours."
The storm was also expected to spawn tornadoes Wednesday
night over Louisiana, far southeastern Texas, and southwestern
Mississippi, the NHC said. It added there would likely be
widespread flooding in urban areas from far eastern Texas across
Louisiana and Arkansas from Wednesday to Thursday.
'PREPARE FOR THE WORST'
In Texas, many residents spent Tuesday packing up and
bracing their homes and businesses for the anticipated pummeling
by Laura starting on Wednesday.
"We've been through this before; we're prepared. Everybody
downtown has boarded up their businesses and people are leaving
the city," said Gina Spagnola, president of the Galveston
Chamber of Commerce, as she boarded up windows on her own
waterfront home on Tuesday.
Hidalgo County, Texas, urged voluntary evacuation in the
coastal region surrounding Houston, and shelters were set up in
San Antonio, Dallas and Austin.
Houston, about 45 miles (70 km) north of the open water of
the Gulf of Mexico, was pummeled in 2017 by Hurricane Harvey,
which killed at least 68 people and caused $125 billion in
property damage. Hurricane Laura is forecast to dissipate
quickly after landfall, with the greatest danger more from wind
and storm surges than rain.
Lina Hidalgo, the top executive for Harris County, which
encompasses Houston, warned of deadly winds and a destructive
storm surge after Laura makes landfall late Wednesday or early
Thursday. She said that put millions of lives at risk as the
storm moved westward and took aim at the fourth-biggest city in
the United States.
"This storm certainly can cause unprecedented devastation,"
Hidalgo said at a news conference on Tuesday. "We truly have to
say: Prepare for the worst."
(Reporting by Gabriella Borter; editing by Jonathan Oatis)