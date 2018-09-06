Hurricane Litigation Group : Files RICO Lawsuit Alleging Tower Hill Insurance Stole Premiums and Fraudulently Adjusted Claims Following Hurricane Irma

To protect the rights of Floridians recovering from Hurricane Irma, the
Hurricane Litigation Group filed a lawsuit in Broward County, Florida
aimed at Tower Hill Prime Insurance Company, Ladder Now and Humble, Inc.
who are alleged to have conspired together in a scheme designed to deny
or underpay Hurricane Irma insurance claims. The firm wants to recover
damages for its client and eventually all Floridians who were victims of
this conspiracy.
The lawsuit alleges that Tower Hill collected insurance premiums with
the intent to underpay or deny claims in a scheme designed to boost
Tower Hill’s profits. As alleged in the suit as part of its illegal
scheme, Tower Hill retained the services of Ladder Now, an unlicensed
independent adjusting firm to deny and underpay Hurricane Irma claims in
Florida in direct violation of Florida law. The lawsuit further alleges
Tower Hill retained the services of Humble, Inc., a Broward County
consulting and restoration firm to write fake engineering reports
denying Hurricane Irma damages.
“We’d like to see the State of Florida protect its citizenry and take
immediate action against Tower Hill, Ladder Now and Humble,” said Paul
Berger, a partner in the firm. “Insurance carriers have a long and
nefarious history of placing profits ahead of policyholders,” continued
Berger. “We allege that Tower Hill committed multiple crimes including
theft, wire fraud, mail fraud and the use of unlicensed adjusters and
engineers to systematically rob policyholders of premiums and critical
claim payments following Hurricane Irma. We believe that this is an
ongoing scheme and that Florida policyholders continue to be harmed.”
The Hurricane Litigation Group believes that this action is also a
preview of future lawsuits against other insurers in Florida. “We will
continue to help Floridians fight insurance giants,” stated Berger “and
hope that carriers will understand that conspiring to put profits over
policyholders will not be profitable in the long run.”
The Hurricane Litigation Group (www.hurricanelitigationgroup.com)
was created by Paul Berger, founder of the Hurricane Law Group (www.hurricanelawgroup.com)
to assist policyholders in complex hurricane claim litigation. The
Hurricane Litigation Group is a boutique firm with four partners who
collectively have handled thousands of hurricane cases and recovered
tens of millions of dollars. The firm represent policyholders against
insurance corporations in matters ranging from alleged claim denials,
carrier fraud, unfair practices, and civil RICO.
