Hurricane Litigation Group : Files RICO Lawsuit Alleging Tower Hill Insurance Stole Premiums and Fraudulently Adjusted Claims Following Hurricane Irma

09/06/2018 | 03:34pm CEST

To protect the rights of Floridians recovering from Hurricane Irma, the Hurricane Litigation Group filed a lawsuit in Broward County, Florida aimed at Tower Hill Prime Insurance Company, Ladder Now and Humble, Inc. who are alleged to have conspired together in a scheme designed to deny or underpay Hurricane Irma insurance claims. The firm wants to recover damages for its client and eventually all Floridians who were victims of this conspiracy.

The lawsuit alleges that Tower Hill collected insurance premiums with the intent to underpay or deny claims in a scheme designed to boost Tower Hill’s profits. As alleged in the suit as part of its illegal scheme, Tower Hill retained the services of Ladder Now, an unlicensed independent adjusting firm to deny and underpay Hurricane Irma claims in Florida in direct violation of Florida law. The lawsuit further alleges Tower Hill retained the services of Humble, Inc., a Broward County consulting and restoration firm to write fake engineering reports denying Hurricane Irma damages.

“We’d like to see the State of Florida protect its citizenry and take immediate action against Tower Hill, Ladder Now and Humble,” said Paul Berger, a partner in the firm. “Insurance carriers have a long and nefarious history of placing profits ahead of policyholders,” continued Berger. “We allege that Tower Hill committed multiple crimes including theft, wire fraud, mail fraud and the use of unlicensed adjusters and engineers to systematically rob policyholders of premiums and critical claim payments following Hurricane Irma. We believe that this is an ongoing scheme and that Florida policyholders continue to be harmed.”

The Hurricane Litigation Group believes that this action is also a preview of future lawsuits against other insurers in Florida. “We will continue to help Floridians fight insurance giants,” stated Berger “and hope that carriers will understand that conspiring to put profits over policyholders will not be profitable in the long run.”

The Hurricane Litigation Group (www.hurricanelitigationgroup.com) was created by Paul Berger, founder of the Hurricane Law Group (www.hurricanelawgroup.com) to assist policyholders in complex hurricane claim litigation. The Hurricane Litigation Group is a boutique firm with four partners who collectively have handled thousands of hurricane cases and recovered tens of millions of dollars. The firm represent policyholders against insurance corporations in matters ranging from alleged claim denials, carrier fraud, unfair practices, and civil RICO.

For more information, go to www.hurricanelitigationgroup.com


© Business Wire 2018
