Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Hurricane on way, no time for complacency

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2018 | 10:13pm CEST

Interstate Restoration advises checklist for unusual storm in Hawaii

WAILUKU, Hawaii, Aug. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As businesses and residents of Hawaii girded for landfall of a rare Category 4 hurricane, Interstate Hawaii advised those in the Pacific island state to follow Interstate’s pre-storm checklist.

The last major hurricane to strike Hawaii was in 1992, but Hurricane Lane threatens to end that 26-year streak. Interstate Hawaii, with extensive experience in dealing with recovery from all sorts of disasters in Hawaii, issued a checklist of 15 critical actions to take before a storm such as Hurricane Lane; and Interstate encourages people to heed that checklist to minimize damage and possible injury.

The checklist is specific and pointed. For example, under just the step called “Prepare your property,” Interstate specifies the following:

  • Trim trees to remove dead limbs
  • Keep gutters and drains clear
  • Cover equipment and move it off the ground if possible
  • Protect critical documents
  • Safeguard data and data-backup systems
  • Ensure fuel tanks are full

“As one of the largest recovery and restoration companies operating in Hawaii, we have seen the positive impact our customers can make with preplanning and mitigating property risks before a disaster strikes,” said Stacy Mazur, CEO of Interstate Restoration. “Because huge storms often are unavoidable, it’s best to use the time now for smart, well-conceived preparations to help minimize the destruction and the disruption to business.”

For additional information about the approaching storm, Interstate will continue to post Facebook Live sessions on the company’s Facebook page, hosted by renowned hurricane expert Phil Klotzbach of the Tropical Meteorology Project. The first update recording went live at 6:30 a.m. Hawaii time Wednesday, and another session will likely air Thursday morning. Please tune in and contact Interstate if you have trouble gaining access to the videos.

About Interstate Hawaii

Interstate Hawaii is an emergency restoration and general contractor specializing in repairing commercial property, with resources dedicated to the rapid, round-the-clock response needed throughout the Hawaiian Islands, including Oahu, Molokai, Lanai, Maui and Kauai. With in-depth knowledge of local code, Interstate Hawaii is a difference-maker in the industry, helping businesses to recover quickly from fire, flood, and other natural and manmade disasters. This means companies and people can focus on the important stuff - like getting back to business and back to life.

Media contact: Steve Caulk, 303-410-4971, srcaulk@proconnectpr.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:32pSOUTHERN : Gulf Power-supported grants engage 9,000 Walton, Okaloosa county students, residents
PU
10:32pIGT : Secures Sports Betting Platform License in West Virginia
PR
10:32pIMMERSION CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:31pCAPSTEAD MORTGAGE CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:31pDMD DIGITAL HEALTH CONNECTIONS : Groupe DMD connexions sante numeriques inc. conclut une entente visant a privatiser la Societe pour une contrepartie en especes ou en actions privilegiees au prix de 0.25 par action
AQ
10:31pNORDSTROM : Board of Directors Authorizes $1.5 Billion Share Repurchase Program and Approves Quarterly Dividend
BU
10:31pAURORA CANNABIS OBTAINS HEALTH CANADA APPROVAL FOR SOFTGEL CAPSULE PRODUCTION AT AURORA VIE FACILITY AND LAUNCHES CANNIMED CAPSULES 3 : 3
AQ
10:31pTONIX PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CORP. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:31pCENTERRA GOLD : Provides Update on Strategic Agreement with the Kyrgyz Republic
AQ
10:31pAEROVIRONMENT, INC. : Schedules First Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CONTINENTAL : CONTINENTAL : Shares Lose Grip After 2018 Guidance Cut -- Update
2TESLA : Deal-hungry investment bankers walk Tesla tightrope
3GRIEG SEAFOOD : GRIEG SEAFOOD ASA: Q2 2018 - High harvest volume in Q2
4ANALOG DEVICES : ANALOG DEVICES: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
5Global wheat supply to crisis levels; big China stocks won't provide relief

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.