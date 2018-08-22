Hurricane on way, no time for complacency

Interstate Restoration advises checklist for unusual storm in Hawaii



WAILUKU, Hawaii, Aug. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As businesses and residents of Hawaii girded for landfall of a rare Category 4 hurricane, Interstate Hawaii advised those in the Pacific island state to follow Interstate’s pre-storm checklist.

The last major hurricane to strike Hawaii was in 1992, but Hurricane Lane threatens to end that 26-year streak. Interstate Hawaii, with extensive experience in dealing with recovery from all sorts of disasters in Hawaii, issued a checklist of 15 critical actions to take before a storm such as Hurricane Lane; and Interstate encourages people to heed that checklist to minimize damage and possible injury.

The checklist is specific and pointed. For example, under just the step called “Prepare your property,” Interstate specifies the following:

Trim trees to remove dead limbs

Keep gutters and drains clear

Cover equipment and move it off the ground if possible

Protect critical documents

Safeguard data and data-backup systems

Ensure fuel tanks are full

“As one of the largest recovery and restoration companies operating in Hawaii, we have seen the positive impact our customers can make with preplanning and mitigating property risks before a disaster strikes,” said Stacy Mazur, CEO of Interstate Restoration. “Because huge storms often are unavoidable, it’s best to use the time now for smart, well-conceived preparations to help minimize the destruction and the disruption to business.”

For additional information about the approaching storm, Interstate will continue to post Facebook Live sessions on the company’s Facebook page, hosted by renowned hurricane expert Phil Klotzbach of the Tropical Meteorology Project. The first update recording went live at 6:30 a.m. Hawaii time Wednesday, and another session will likely air Thursday morning. Please tune in and contact Interstate if you have trouble gaining access to the videos.

About Interstate Hawaii

Interstate Hawaii is an emergency restoration and general contractor specializing in repairing commercial property, with resources dedicated to the rapid, round-the-clock response needed throughout the Hawaiian Islands, including Oahu, Molokai, Lanai, Maui and Kauai. With in-depth knowledge of local code, Interstate Hawaii is a difference-maker in the industry, helping businesses to recover quickly from fire, flood, and other natural and manmade disasters. This means companies and people can focus on the important stuff - like getting back to business and back to life.

