Hurtigruten : Announces Flash Sale on Suites Across Entire Fleet

02/10/2020 | 01:58pm EST

SEATTLE, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hurtigruten, the world leader in exploration travel, has announced their February flash sale: Between February 12 – 19, 2020, guests will save big on suites across their entire fleet of purpose-built ships. Created as a celebration of Valentine's Day, "Suites for Your Sweet" offers Expedition Suite cabin categories for as low as $2,672 per person.

"What better way to celebrate your loved one than with a suite on board a Hurtigruten cruise?" said John Downey, president of Hurtigruten Americas. "On our brand-new ships, including MS Roald Amundsen and MS Fridtjof Nansen, some of the suites even offer private balconies with private hot tubs. Imagine cruising along the Lemaire Channel in Antarctica with your special someone, in a luxurious and spacious suite, spotting penguins and whales feeding and swimming in the waters around you. We are excited that our flash sale will give future guests the opportunity to experience this grandeur for themselves."

This offer is available across Hurtigruten's entire fleet of ships—the intimate MS Fram, 2019's MS Roald Amundsen, the newly built MS Fridtjof Nansen, and the soon-to-be-refurbished MS Otto Sverdrup, among others—and in each destination they visit. From expedition cruises that spend between 12 and 23 days exploring the Antarctic region (including the Falkland Islands, the Chilean Fjords, Patagonia, or South Georgia, as well) to shorter journeys that visit Canada and New England, Alaska, or Norway, regardless of the destination, travelers can book suites beginning as low as $2,672 per person.  

To learn more about Hurtigruten's February flash sale, visit https://www.hurtigruten.com/suites-for-sweet.

About Hurtigruten
Hurtigruten is the world leader in exploration travel. As the largest cruise operator in polar waters, and with 126 years of know-how, they offer immersive experiences to some of the world's most pristine and remote destinations, including Antarctica, Alaska, Arctic Canada and the Northwest Passage, Greenland, Iceland, Norway, Svalbard, and more. Hurtigruten's fleet consists of 14 expedition ships, custom built for adventure travel. In addition, two new groundbreaking ships will be delivered: MS Fridtjof Nansen in 2020, and a second new build in 2021. These will be the most advanced and environmentally friendly expedition vessels at sea, as well as the world's first hybrid electric-powered cruise ships, following the launch of MS Roald Amundsen in 2019. Hurtigruten is an industry leader in sustainability, with a deep commitment to improving the marine environments they call home.  

Hurtigruten, the world's leading expedition cruise line. (PRNewsfoto/Hurtigruten)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hurtigruten-announces-flash-sale-on-suites-across-entire-fleet-301002131.html

SOURCE Hurtigruten


© PRNewswire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
