Husch Blackwell's Banking and Finance Group Adds Two in Wisconsin

02/12/2020 | 02:52pm EST

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Husch Blackwell is pleased to announce that Jessica M. Zeratsky and Lauren C. Capitini have joined the firm’s Financial Services & Capital Markets industry group and Banking & Finance practice in Wisconsin.

Zeratsky joins Husch Blackwell’s Milwaukee office as partner. She focuses her practice on commercial/creditor rights, banking and commercial finance, public finance, bankruptcy and restructuring, real estate, and general debtor and creditor matters. In addition to the Banking & Finance practice, Zeratsky will also be a member of the firm’s Insolvency & Commercial Bankruptcy and Real Estate Finance practices. She earned her J.D. from Marquette University and her B.A. summa cum laude from the University of Minnesota.

Capitini, who joins the firm as senior counsel based in the firm’s Madison office, focuses her practice on assisting financial services clients with regulatory and compliance issues, particularly those in the consumer finance sector. In addition to the Banking & Finance practice, Capitini also joins the firm’s CannabisConsumer Financial Services, and Credit Unions practices. Capitini earned her J.D. cum laude from the University of Maryland School of Law and her B.A. with High Honors from the University of Texas at Austin.

“Growing our Wisconsin-based banking and finance team has been a priority for our firm over the past few years,” said Eric Lenzen, leader of the firm’s Financial Services & Capital Markets group. “Jessica is one of the very best secured lending lawyers in Wisconsin and her experience acting for both borrowers and lenders will be of great value to our clients. Lauren’s experience with the complexities of complying with consumer finance regulation will likewise provide our financial services clients with an excellent resource and a trusted advisor. We are very excited to have them join our team.”

# # #

About Husch Blackwell 

Husch Blackwell is an industry-focused law firm with offices in 18 cities across the United States. The firm represents clients around the world in major industries including energy and natural resources; financial services and capital markets; food and agribusiness; healthcare, life sciences and education; real estate, development and construction; and technology, manufacturing and transportation. For more information, visit huschblackwell.com.

Steve Renau
Husch Blackwell
816-983-8783
steve.renau@huschblackwell.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
