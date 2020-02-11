Huscoke Resources : POLL RESULTS OF THE SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 11 FEBRUARY 2020

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

POLL RESULTS OF THE SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 11 FEBRUARY 2020

Reference is made to the circular (the "Circular") and the notice (the "Notice") convening the special general meeting held on 11 February 2020 (the "SGM") of Huscoke Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 23 January 2020. Unless otherwise specified, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meaning as those defined in the Circular.

POLL RESULTS OF THE SGM

The Board is pleased to announce that the proposed ordinary resolution as set out in the Notice (the "Resolution") was duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll at the SGM.

As at the date of the SGM, the number of issued Shares of the Company was 2,870,713,497 Shares. As disclosed in the Circular and as at the Latest Practicable Date, to the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief, no Shareholders have a material interest in the Shareholders Agreement and the Supplemental Shareholders Agreement and no Shareholders would have to abstain from voting at the SGM to approve the Shareholders Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder. Accordingly, the total number of Shares entitling the Shareholders thereof to attend and vote for or against the Resolution at the SGM was 2,870,713,497 Shares.