Huscoke Resources : POLL RESULTS OF THE SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 11 FEBRUARY 2020

As disclosed in the announcement dated 20 November 2019, written approval on the Shareholders Agreement has been obtained from Shun Wang Investments Limited which is interested in an aggregate of 1,468,419,047 Shares. As disclosed in the announcement of the Company dated 5 December 2019, the Company would convene the SGM to allow the Shareholders to consider and approve the Shareholders Agreement instead of relying on the written approval.
There were no Shares entitled the Shareholders to attend but abstain from voting in favour of the Resolution at the SGM as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules, and no Shareholders were required to abstain from voting at the SGM under the Listing Rules. Save as disclosed above, there were no parties stated their intention in the Circular to vote against or to abstain from voting at the SGM.
Tricor Secretaries Limited, the branch share registrar of the Company in Hong Kong, was appointed as the scrutineer for the vote-taking at the SGM.
The poll results of the Resolution were as follows:
Number of Votes
Ordinary Resolution(Approximate %)
For Against
1 (a) To approve, confirm and ratify the Shareholders Agreement entered between the Hong Kong Subsidiary and the PRC JV Partner in relation to, among others, the establishment of the joint venture company under the proposed name of Shanxi Golden Rock Rich Hydrogen Energy Co., Ltd.*山西金岩富氫能源有限公司and the transactions contemplated thereunder; and
(b) To authorise the Directors to carry out and implement the
1,705,580,577
0
100.00%
0.00%
Shareholders
Agreement
and
the
transactions
contemplated thereunder into full effect and to agree with
such variation, amendments or waiver as are in the
reasonable opinion of the Directors in the interests of the
Company and its shareholders as a whole provided that
such variation, amendment or waiver shall not be
fundamentally different from the terms as provided in the
Shareholders Agreement.
Notes: 1. The full text of the Resolution proposed at the SGM was set out in the Notice.
2. The number of votes and percentage of voting Shares are based on the total number of the issued Shares held by the Shareholders who cast votes at the SGM in person or by proxy.