Huscoke Resources : TRADING HALT

01/02/2019 | 03:24am CET

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

HUSCOKE RESOURCES HOLDINGS LIMITED 和嘉資源控股有限公司

(To be renamed as "Huscoke Holdings Limited")

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 704)

TRADING HALT

At the request of Huscoke Resources Holdings Limited (the "Company"), trading in the shares of the Company on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited will be halted with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 2 January 2019 pending the release of an announcement relating to major transaction.

By the order of the Board of Huscoke Resources Holdings Limited

Zhao Xu Guang Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 2 January 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Zhao Xu Guang and Mr. So Chiu Fung as executive Directors; Mr. Wong Siu Hung, Patrick and Mr. Huang Man Yem as non-executive Directors; Mr. Lam Hoy Lee, Laurie, Mr. To Wing Tim, Paddy and Dr. Wang Wei Hsin as independent non-executive Directors.

1

Disclaimer

Huscoke Resources Holdings Ltd. published this content on 02 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2019 02:23:03 UTC
