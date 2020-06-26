Log in
Hustler Turf Equipment Super 88 Zero-Turn Mower Selected for Landscape Business' “Twenty For 2020” New Product Awards

06/26/2020 | 12:16pm EDT

HESSTON, Kan., June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hustler Turf Equipment, a leading manufacturer of premium commercial and residential turf equipment, today announced the inclusion of its Super 88 zero-turn mower in Landscape Business’ “Twenty For 2020” New Product Awards. The awards recognize the top 20 products for the year in the commercial landscape and irrigation markets.

The Super 88 from Hustler Turf meets the growing need of commercial contractors who require the efficiency of a stand-on mower. It features the cut quality of a 54” deck and productivity of an 88” cut, allowing operators to mow faster and with a smaller crew.

“We’re incredibly happy to have the Super 88 named an award winner by Landscape Business,” said Adam Mullet, vice president, sales and new products. “We developed the Super 88 in response to the growing desire for stand-on mower options. It increases productivity while also providing the agility to maneuver in tight spaces.”

The Super 88 features two engine options: A Vanguard 36HP carbureted engine and a Vanguard 37HP EFI engine with oil guard system. It also has a 14-gallon total fuel capacity. Multiple accessory kits are also available for the Super 88.

Products were judged by the EPG Media and Specialty Information editorial staff based on innovation, marketability and application within the market.

To learn more about Hustler Turf and its products, or to locate your local Hustler dealer, visit www.hustlerturf.com.

About Hustler Turf  
Hustler Turf is a leading brand of premium commercial and residential mowers and power equipment. As the originator of the zero-turn mower industry in 1964, the brand signifies innovation, performance and reliability and is known for providing superior customer care through its experienced network of over 1,400 dealers in the U.S. Hustler Turf has a global footprint with more than 30 distributors worldwide. Hustler Turf and its sister brand BigDog Mower Co. are manufactured by Excel Industries in Hesston, Kansas.

Media Contact:
Jennifer Leckstrom
RoseComm for Hustler Turf
jleckstrom@rosecomm.com
215-681-0770

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
