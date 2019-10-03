Hy-Vee Data Breach – Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. Investigating Potential Claims on Behalf of Victims of Hy-Vee's Payment Card Data Incident

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating potential claims on behalf of victims of Hy-Vee’s data breach involving its payment processing systems.



On October 3, 2019, Hy-Vee reported updated findings from the investigation of the payment card data incident first reported by Hy-Vee in August 2019 .

Among other things, in its October 3, 2019 announcement, Hy-Vee reported that

[a]fter detecting unauthorized activity on some of [Hy-Vee’s] payment processing systems on July 29, 2019, [Hy-Vee] immediately began an investigation and leading cybersecurity firms were engaged to assist. [Hy-Vee] also notified federal law enforcement and the payment card networks.

The investigation identified the operation of malware designed to access payment card data from cards used on point-of-sale (“POS”) devices at certain Hy-Vee fuel pumps, drive-thru coffee shops, and restaurants (which include [Hy-Vee’s] Hy-Vee Market Grilles, Hy-Vee Market Grille Expresses and the Wahlburgers locations that Hy-Vee owns and operates, as well as the cafeteria at Hy-Vee’s West Des Moines corporate office). The malware searched for track data (which sometimes has the cardholder name in addition to card number, expiration date, and internal verification code) read from a payment card as it was being routed through the POS device. However, for some locations, the malware was not present on all POS devices at the location, and it appears that the malware did not copy data from all of the payment cards used during the period that it was present on a given POS device. There is no indication that other customer information was accessed.

The specific timeframes when data from cards used at these locations involved may have been accessed vary by location over the general timeframe beginning December 14, 2018, to July 29, 2019 for fuel pumps and beginning January 15, 2019, to July 29, 2019, for restaurants and drive-thru coffee shops. There are six locations where access to card data may have started as early as November 9, 2018, and one location where access to card data may have continued through August 2, 2019. [Emphasis added.]

