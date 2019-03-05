HyTrust Logs Momentous 2018

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HyTrust picked up strong momentum in 2018, with over 100 percent year-over-year growth in sales and more than double the number of new customers than it added in 2017. The company’s robust performance across a range of industries points to an increased need for HyTrust solutions as enterprises grapple with sensitive workloads, compliance and data privacy in multi-cloud environments.



“2018 was a great year for HyTrust as evidenced by the trust put into us by our current and many new customers,” said HyTrust Chairman and CEO John De Santis. “It leaves us wonderfully positioned to help in our customers’ current and future strategies to build safe and compliant IT infrastructure solutions as more enterprise workloads move to increasingly complex multi-cloud environments.”

Key Highlights From 2018

Total sales grew 106 percent.

Customer growth went from 159 in 2017 to 342 by end of 2018.

Significant growth seen in both data security and policy automation.

Major new accounts and expansions in HyTrust’s current installed base across a range of industries including automotive, finance, government and legal.

A key takeaway from HyTrust’s strong performance is what it suggests about the increasing security complexity that customers face in a world of containers and multi-cloud environments. These factors represent new attack surfaces and unique security and compliance challenges that legacy tools are simply not designed to solve.

HyTrust excels in securing private and public cloud environments that also achieve compliance, reliability and privacy. With unified visibility, centralized administration of security policies, continuous compliance that is automated out of the box, and full stack protection (people, infrastructure and data), HyTrust customers can rein in operational complexity and lower administrative costs while protecting the entire vertical technology stack.

About HyTrust

HyTrust’s mission is to make private, public and hybrid cloud infrastructure more trustworthy for enterprises, service providers and government agencies. HyTrust provides solutions that automate security controls for software-defined computing, networking and storage workloads to achieve the highest levels of visibility, granular policy control and data protection. HyTrust customers benefit from being able to accelerate cloud and virtualization cost savings while improving their security posture by automating and enforcing security policies in real time, adapting quickly to compliance requirements and preventing unplanned outages.

Headquartered in Mountain View, California, HyTrust is backed by the leading providers of strategic IT infrastructure including VMware, Cisco, Intel and Fortinet; by the vanguard of innovative solutions for the intelligence community, In-Q-Tel; and by a world-class group of financial investors including AVP Growth, Epic Ventures, Forgepoint Capital, Granite Ventures, Sway Ventures, and Vanedge Capital.

