Hyatt : House across from Universal Orlando Resort™ Celebrates Official Opening

“The Hyatt House brand is everything the name represents – a welcoming and warm environment that encourages guests to live like residents. We want each and every guest who comes through our doors to feel that they can let their real-life routines roll on, even when they’re on the road,” said General Manager Nina Shirk. “Whether guests are visiting for a short trip or an extended stay, we know Hyatt House across from Universal Orlando Resort™ is the perfect place to offer a personalized hotel experience that will make our guests feel right at home.”

Hyatt House across from Universal Orlando Resort™ is conveniently situated within walking distance of Universal Orlando Resort™. Lockheed Martin, NBC Universal, Siemens, Deloitte, and Raytheon are among the corporations in the area. The Orange County Convention Center is also located nearby.

Hyatt House across from Universal Orlando Resort™ offers:

168 apartment-style Kitchen Suites with fully-equipped kitchens, comfy living rooms, spacious bedrooms and stylish bathrooms with complimentary skin and hair care amenities from KenetMD™

with fully-equipped kitchens, comfy living rooms, spacious bedrooms and stylish bathrooms with complimentary skin and hair care amenities from KenetMD™ Free Wi-Fi throughout hotel and guestrooms

throughout hotel and guestrooms The Commons , a comfy lounge with an open and welcoming space for guests to relax, gather and socialize, and the Outdoor Commons , which includes outdoor fire pits, the perfect place to sip cocktails and enjoy savory bites

, a comfy lounge with an open and welcoming space for guests to relax, gather and socialize, and the , which includes outdoor fire pits, the perfect place to sip cocktails and enjoy savory bites Complimentary Morning Spread , a full hot breakfast served daily for guests, featuring continental breakfast items such as cereal, muffins, fresh fruit, and more, along with vegetarian and gluten-free options

, a full hot breakfast served daily for guests, featuring continental breakfast items such as cereal, muffins, fresh fruit, and more, along with vegetarian and gluten-free options The H BAR , which features the Sip + Snack Menu, a delicious menu with items including soups and sandwiches, plus premium beers and wines, offered seven days a week

, which features the Sip + Snack Menu, a delicious menu with items including soups and sandwiches, plus premium beers and wines, offered seven days a week 24/7 H Market to meet the everyday needs of guests, from snacks and sundries to freshly prepared salads and sandwiches.

to meet the everyday needs of guests, from snacks and sundries to freshly prepared salads and sandwiches. 24-hour Gym to keep fitness routines going

to keep fitness routines going Gathering Rooms with more than 680 square feet of flexible meeting spaces, a tasty food and beverage menu, audiovisual equipment and a House Host to make sure events are a real crowd pleaser

with more than 680 square feet of flexible meeting spaces, a tasty food and beverage menu, audiovisual equipment and a House Host to make sure events are a real crowd pleaser Borrows Menu with often-forgotten items from phone chargers to razors

with often-forgotten items from phone chargers to razors A Very Important Resident (VIR) program, including complimentary grocery shopping, and other personalized perks, for guests with 30 plus consecutive nights

program, including complimentary grocery shopping, and other personalized perks, for guests with 30 plus consecutive nights Additional services, including Guest Laundry and complimentary grocery shopping available to extended-stay guests

Complimentary hotel shuttle to Universal Orlando Resort™

HYATT HOUSE ACROSS FROM UNIVERSAL ORLANDO RESORT™ LEADERSHIP

Hyatt House across from Universal Orlando Resort™ is under the leadership of District General Manager Nina Shirk and Area Director of Sales Christine Lisa. In her role, Shirk is directly responsible for managing the day-to-day operations of the hotel, including overseeing the hotel’s 42 associates and ensuring guests encounter the thoughtful service for which the Hyatt House brand is known. Shirk is joined by Lisa, who is responsible for providing sales service and support to travelers and meeting planners frequenting the Orlando area.

About Hyatt House

Hyatt House, a brand of Hyatt Hotels Corporation, launched in 2012 and offers more than 85 locations throughout the United States, China, Germany, Mexico, Turkey, and Puerto Rico. Inspired by extensive research into guest experiences, Hyatt House hotels offer services, amenities, upscale spaces and a casual, comfortable environment that reminds guests of home. For more information, please visit hyatthouse.com. Join the conversation on Facebook, and tag photos with #HyattHouse and #WhySettle.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of June 28, 2018, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 84 hotels with a total of 12,418 guestrooms located in 26 states.

For additional information, please visit the Company’s website, www.shpreit.com, and follow the Company on Twitter at @SummitHotel_INN.

