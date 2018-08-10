Hyatt : House across from Universal Orlando Resort™ Celebrates Official Opening

Hyatt
House across from Universal Orlando Resort™ celebrates its
official opening. Owned by Summit Hotel Properties, Hyatt House across
from Universal Orlando Resort™ will provide guests the service and
convenience of hotel living with the casual comforts of home.
Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, City of Orlando District 3 Commissioner Robert Stuart and Central Florida Hotel & Lodging Association (CFHLA) President and Chief Executive Officer Rich Maladecki are joined by members of Hyatt, Summit Hotel Properties, Architectural Design Inc., and Hyatt House across from Universal Orlando Resort(TM) to celebrate the official opening of Hyatt House across from Universal Orlando Resort(TM)
“The Hyatt House brand is everything the name represents – a
welcoming and warm environment that encourages guests to live like
residents. We want each and every guest who comes through our doors to
feel that they can let their real-life routines roll on, even when
they’re on the road,” said General Manager Nina Shirk. “Whether guests
are visiting for a short trip or an extended stay, we know Hyatt House
across from Universal Orlando Resort™ is the perfect place to offer a
personalized hotel experience that will make our guests feel right at
home.”
Hyatt House across from Universal Orlando Resort™ is conveniently
situated within walking distance of Universal Orlando Resort™. Lockheed
Martin, NBC Universal, Siemens, Deloitte, and Raytheon are among the
corporations in the area. The Orange County Convention Center is also
located nearby.
Hyatt House across from Universal Orlando Resort™ offers:
-
168 apartment-style Kitchen Suites with fully-equipped
kitchens, comfy living rooms, spacious bedrooms and stylish bathrooms
with complimentary skin and hair care amenities from KenetMD™
-
Free Wi-Fi throughout hotel and guestrooms
-
The Commons, a comfy lounge with an open and welcoming space
for guests to relax, gather and socialize, and the Outdoor Commons,
which includes outdoor fire pits, the perfect place to sip cocktails
and enjoy savory bites
-
Complimentary Morning Spread, a full hot breakfast served daily
for guests, featuring continental breakfast items such as cereal,
muffins, fresh fruit, and more, along with vegetarian and gluten-free
options
-
The H BAR, which features the Sip + Snack Menu, a delicious
menu with items including soups and sandwiches, plus premium beers and
wines, offered seven days a week
-
24/7 H Market to meet the everyday needs of guests, from snacks
and sundries to freshly prepared salads and sandwiches.
-
24-hour Gym to keep fitness routines going
-
Gathering Rooms with more than 680 square feet of flexible
meeting spaces, a tasty food and beverage menu, audiovisual equipment
and a House Host to make sure events are a real crowd pleaser
-
Borrows Menu with often-forgotten items from phone chargers to
razors
-
A Very Important Resident (VIR) program, including
complimentary grocery shopping, and other personalized perks, for
guests with 30 plus consecutive nights
-
Additional services, including Guest Laundry and complimentary grocery
shopping available to extended-stay guests
-
Complimentary hotel shuttle to Universal Orlando Resort™
HYATT HOUSE ACROSS FROM UNIVERSAL ORLANDO RESORT™ LEADERSHIP
Hyatt House across from Universal Orlando Resort™ is under the
leadership of District General Manager Nina Shirk and Area Director of
Sales Christine Lisa. In her role, Shirk is directly responsible for
managing the day-to-day operations of the hotel, including overseeing
the hotel’s 42 associates and ensuring guests encounter the thoughtful
service for which the Hyatt House brand is known. Shirk is joined by
Lisa, who is responsible for providing sales service and support to
travelers and meeting planners frequenting the Orlando area.
For more information, please visit acrossfromuniversalorlando.house.hyatt.com.
About Hyatt House
Hyatt House, a brand of Hyatt Hotels Corporation, launched in 2012 and
offers more than 85 locations throughout the United States, China,
Germany, Mexico, Turkey, and Puerto Rico. Inspired by extensive research
into guest experiences, Hyatt House hotels offer services, amenities,
upscale spaces and a casual, comfortable environment that reminds guests
of home. For more information, please visit hyatthouse.com.
About Summit Hotel Properties
Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly-traded real estate
investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient
operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging
industry. As of June 28, 2018, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 84
hotels with a total of 12,418 guestrooms located in 26 states.
For additional information, please visit the Company’s website, www.shpreit.com,
and follow the Company on Twitter at @SummitHotel_INN.
