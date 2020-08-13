Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Hyatt Properties, AT&T Stadium & More Achieve GBAC STAR Accreditation for Commitment to Cleanliness

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/13/2020 | 02:16pm EDT

Several new facilities around the world have achieved GBAC STAR™ facility accreditation from The Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC), a Division of ISSA. Designed to help facilities of all sizes develop a comprehensive system of cleaning, disinfection, and infectious disease prevention, GBAC STAR helps facilities better prepare for, respond to, and recover from biohazard situations like the novel coronavirus.

“GBAC STAR continues to be a sought-after program because it offers credible third-party validation and provides organizations with a practical framework for cleaning, disinfection, and infection prevention,” said GBAC Executive Director Patricia Olinger. “We are excited to welcome these organizations into the prestigious group of GBAC STAR-accredited facilities.”

Hyatt Hotels & Resorts, one of the first organizations to commit to GBAC STAR as a part of its Global Care & Cleanliness Commitment, revealed the first properties to achieve accreditation:

  • Hyatt Regency Miami in Miami
  • Hyatt Regency Kiev in Kiev, Ukraine
  • Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort in Phuket, Thailand
  • Andaz Capital Gate Abdu Dhabi in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

With a peak capacity of more than 100,000 spectators, AT&T Stadium, home to the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys in Irving, Texas, joins an impressive list of stadiums and arenas to earn GBAC STAR accreditation.

The Lesante Blu Exclusive Beach Resort in Tragaki Beach, Zakynthos, Greece, received accreditation through Leading Hotels of the World, a collection of uncommon luxury hotels that offers its members GBAC STAR facility accreditation as a part of its Healthy Stays Commitment.

Additionally, ISSA CIMS-GB-certified building service contractor Farnek Services, LLC in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, is among the first of its kind to achieve GBAC STAR accreditation for its own facility.

“The demand for the GBAC STAR program continues to grow as more facilities seek a formal approach to cleaning and disinfection,” said ISSA Executive Director John Barrett. “From hotels to stadiums to independent building service contractors, we’re working with organizations of varying sizes and types to ensure they are ready for biorisk situations.”

To review a full list of GBAC STAR accredited facilities, committed facilities, and industry supporters, visit https://gbac.issa.com/gbac-star-facilities-and-supporters/. Additionally, hear from leaders of GBAC STAR-accredited facilities in the GBAC STAR Experience video series, available at https://gbac.issa.com/media/.

To apply for GBAC STAR facility accreditation, visit gbac.org/star.

About GBAC, a Division of ISSA

Composed of international leaders in the field of microbial-pathogenic threat analysis, mitigation, response and recovery, the Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC), a Division of ISSA, provides training, guidance, accreditation, certification, crisis management assistance and leadership to government, commercial and private entities looking to mitigate, quickly address and/or recover from biological threats and real-time crises. The organization’s services include biorisk management program assessment and training, Forensic Restoration® response and remediation, the GBAC STAR™ facility accreditation program, training and certification of individuals and consulting for building owners and facility managers. For more information, visit www.gbac.org.

About ISSA

With more than 9,300 members—including distributors, manufacturers, manufacturer representatives, wholesalers, building service contractors, in-house service providers, residential cleaners and associated service members—ISSA is the world’s leading trade association for the cleaning industry. The association is committed to changing the way the world views cleaning by providing its members with the business tools they need to promote cleaning as an investment in human health, the environment and an improved bottom line. Headquartered in Northbrook, Ill., USA, the association has regional offices in Mainz, Germany; Whitby, Canada; Parramatta, Australia; Seoul, South Korea; and Shanghai, China. For more information about ISSA, visit www.issa.com or call 800-225-4772 (North America) or 847-982-0800.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:03pFITBIT : Can Mindfulness Improve Health?
PU
03:03pVELOCITY FINANCIAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:03pNMS LABS : Appoints Dan Monahan as President and Chief Executive Officer
BU
03:02pKronos advanced technologies announces increased inventories of the company's model 8 and model 5 air purifiers
GL
03:02pRIDEAU RECOGNITION : Is Named on 2020 HRO Today's Baker's Dozen List of Top Recognition Providers
BU
03:01pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) on Behalf of Investors
BU
03:01pBLAIZE : Delivers Breakthrough for AI Edge Computing
BU
03:01pDONGXINGI : DONGXING INTERNATIONAL INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis (form 10-K)
AQ
03:01pInsights on the Global Algae-based Animal Feed and Ingredients Market 2020-2024 |COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Threats | Technavio
BU
03:01pGUESS : Announces Michele Morrone as the New Worldwide Face of GUESS : Men's
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: Trump administration asks court to dismiss Big Tech's challenge to social media executive order
2HI CRUSH : How a Texas shale supplier's founders made fortunes as the firm failed
3EXCLUSIVE: China pushes First Capital merger in drive to take on Wall St - sources
4LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON S : Luxury-Goods Giants Show an Edge -- WSJ
5WEIBO CORPORATION : WEIBO : Announces Results of 2020 Annual General Meeting

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group