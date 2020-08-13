Hyatt Properties, AT&T Stadium & More Achieve GBAC STAR Accreditation for Commitment to Cleanliness

Several new facilities around the world have achieved GBAC STAR™ facility accreditation from The Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC), a Division of ISSA. Designed to help facilities of all sizes develop a comprehensive system of cleaning, disinfection, and infectious disease prevention, GBAC STAR helps facilities better prepare for, respond to, and recover from biohazard situations like the novel coronavirus.

“GBAC STAR continues to be a sought-after program because it offers credible third-party validation and provides organizations with a practical framework for cleaning, disinfection, and infection prevention,” said GBAC Executive Director Patricia Olinger. “We are excited to welcome these organizations into the prestigious group of GBAC STAR-accredited facilities.”

Hyatt Hotels & Resorts, one of the first organizations to commit to GBAC STAR as a part of its Global Care & Cleanliness Commitment, revealed the first properties to achieve accreditation:

Hyatt Regency Miami in Miami

in Miami Hyatt Regency Kiev in Kiev, Ukraine

in Kiev, Ukraine Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort in Phuket, Thailand

in Phuket, Thailand Andaz Capital Gate Abdu Dhabi in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

With a peak capacity of more than 100,000 spectators, AT&T Stadium, home to the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys in Irving, Texas, joins an impressive list of stadiums and arenas to earn GBAC STAR accreditation.

The Lesante Blu Exclusive Beach Resort in Tragaki Beach, Zakynthos, Greece, received accreditation through Leading Hotels of the World, a collection of uncommon luxury hotels that offers its members GBAC STAR facility accreditation as a part of its Healthy Stays Commitment.

Additionally, ISSA CIMS-GB-certified building service contractor Farnek Services, LLC in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, is among the first of its kind to achieve GBAC STAR accreditation for its own facility.

“The demand for the GBAC STAR program continues to grow as more facilities seek a formal approach to cleaning and disinfection,” said ISSA Executive Director John Barrett. “From hotels to stadiums to independent building service contractors, we’re working with organizations of varying sizes and types to ensure they are ready for biorisk situations.”

To review a full list of GBAC STAR accredited facilities, committed facilities, and industry supporters, visit https://gbac.issa.com/gbac-star-facilities-and-supporters/. Additionally, hear from leaders of GBAC STAR-accredited facilities in the GBAC STAR Experience video series, available at https://gbac.issa.com/media/.

To apply for GBAC STAR facility accreditation, visit gbac.org/star.

About GBAC, a Division of ISSA

Composed of international leaders in the field of microbial-pathogenic threat analysis, mitigation, response and recovery, the Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC), a Division of ISSA, provides training, guidance, accreditation, certification, crisis management assistance and leadership to government, commercial and private entities looking to mitigate, quickly address and/or recover from biological threats and real-time crises. The organization’s services include biorisk management program assessment and training, Forensic Restoration® response and remediation, the GBAC STAR™ facility accreditation program, training and certification of individuals and consulting for building owners and facility managers. For more information, visit www.gbac.org.

About ISSA

With more than 9,300 members—including distributors, manufacturers, manufacturer representatives, wholesalers, building service contractors, in-house service providers, residential cleaners and associated service members—ISSA is the world’s leading trade association for the cleaning industry. The association is committed to changing the way the world views cleaning by providing its members with the business tools they need to promote cleaning as an investment in human health, the environment and an improved bottom line. Headquartered in Northbrook, Ill., USA, the association has regional offices in Mainz, Germany; Whitby, Canada; Parramatta, Australia; Seoul, South Korea; and Shanghai, China. For more information about ISSA, visit www.issa.com or call 800-225-4772 (North America) or 847-982-0800.

