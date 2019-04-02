Hyatt Regency Denver Tech Center Completes Multi-Million Dollar Renovation

Hyatt Regency Denver Tech Center announced today the completion of a multi-million dollar renovation to its guestrooms, lobby and public spaces. Managed by Columbia Sussex, the 451-room hotel is located in the growing business and economic trading center in the southeastern portion of the Denver metropolitan area, home to several corporations and in close proximity to restaurants, bars and hotels. Denver Tech Center (DTC) is at the junction of I-25 and I-225, allowing for easy access throughout Denver and conveniently situated minutes from downtown, the airport, and steps from the Belleview light rail station. The area surrounding the hotel provides a commanding view of the Front Range of the Colorado Rockies, Pikes Peak to the south, Longs Peak to the north and Mount Evans is straight west.

“Our hotel now offers one of the newest accommodations options in DTC and is perfect not only for travelers doing business in the area, but also for leisure guests wanting to stay near downtown Denver and close to many activities and ski resorts nearby, from football games, large concerts and the Fiddler’s Green Amphitheater,” said Soham Bhattacharyya, general manager. “We offer a level of upscale quality and a fine attention to detail. Our reimagined public spaces, guestroom design and anticipatory service will allow guests to relax and enjoy their stay.”

The hotel’s redesign and renovation juxtaposes the beautiful Denver landscape against the sharp geometry expressed by its location to the DTC. The unexpected approach utilizes a tonal color palette with pops of color inspired by the local landscape, such as sunsets over the mountains and indigenous vegetation, blended with references to tech iconography. Custom printed screens that reflect the blue skies and surrounding landscape separate the in-room beverage center from the bedroom. Contemporary aesthetic and relaxed formality with texture and materials provide guest comfort, and add depth and detail to the space.

The renovation at Hyatt Regency Denver Tech Center included:

All 451 guestrooms have been thoughtfully designed for ease of working, relaxing and staying connected to who, and what, is most important to guests at any time. Guest rooms welcome guests with home-style conveniences such as free standard Wi-Fi, large HDTVs, and an iHome alarm clock with iPod® connectivity. Upgrading to the Business Plan® room, guests may enjoy beautiful Denver views and extra perks, like complimentary breakfast, free Wi-Fi, bottled water, newspaper, and a pressed shirt every day.

Two Presidential Suites, two VIP Suites, five Studio Suites and three Hospitality Suites are perfect for small meetings and gatherings with a stylish parlor, wet bar, table for six, overstuffed chairs, sleeper sofas and work area. The hotel’s two presidential suites are amongst the largest and most lavish in the DTC, offering stunning Rocky Mountain and skyline views that complement the 1,400 square-foot suite, including entrance foyer, living area, wet bar, dining for eight, and work area. These suites offer amenities such as:

55” LED high definition television

Dining area for 8 people, entry foyer and half bath near foyer

Separate work area with enhanced work desk lighting

Three or more telephones with speakerphone and voicemail

Marble bath with plush robes and KenetMD bathroom amenities

The public spaces include the Hyatt Regency brand’s signature open lobby and spacious check-in kiosks, indoor swimming pool that allows for year-round enjoyment and the only parking structure in the DTC allowing guests to avoid inclement weather.

For meetings and functions, the hotel offers complimentary local transportation within five miles of the hotel, and the renovated guest accommodations make the hotel the smart choice for both large and small events. The hotel’s atrium glass lobby is a signature meeting space, part of the 30,000 square feet of meeting and function space that has been renovated, including beautiful ballrooms, flexible conference rooms, boardrooms, and the Highlands Amphitheater. The redesigned Centennial Ballroom on the 12th floor of the hotel offers endless event opportunities and panoramic views of the Rocky Mountains and Downtown Denver. The tech-savvy hotel has everything planners need for a seamless and successful event—from high-tech audiovisual equipment and Wi-Fi to a full-service business center.

In addition to renovating the two dining outlets, restaurant menus have been revamped as well. Root25 is a nod to the historic recipes that pubs, bistros, and watering holes have offered for hundreds of years while demonstrating locality, seasonality, and playful modern approaches. Root25 offers a rotating selection of the finest craft beers and ales from the region along with craft cocktails honoring the classic speakeasies. The space is a perfect complement of modern and rustic, offering a warm and inviting atmosphere where one or even a crowd may unwind and toast the day. Guests with limited time can stop by Perks for high-quality food on-the-go, including Starbucks beverages, freshly baked muffin and breakfast sandwiches prior to a meeting or a wide variety of snack and meal items, from chef-prepared sandwiches to salads and pizza.

For more information about Hyatt Regency Denver Tech Center, please call 303.779.1234 or visit https://www.hyatt.com/en-US/hotel/colorado/hyatt-regency-denver-tech-center/denve

About Hyatt Regency

The Hyatt Regency brand prides itself on making travel free from stress and filled with success. More than 190 conveniently located Hyatt Regency urban and resort locations in over 30 countries around the world serve as the go-to gathering space for every occasion—from efficient personalized, high-touch business meetings to energizing family vacations. The brand offers stress-free environments for seamless gatherings and empathetic service that anticipates guests’ needs. Designed for productivity and peace of mind, Hyatt Regency hotels and resorts offer a full range of services and amenities, including the space to work, engage or relax; notable culinary experiences; technology-enabled ways to collaborate; and expert meeting and event planners who can take care of every detail. For more information, please visit hyattregency.com. Follow @HyattRegency on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and tag photos with #HyattRegency.

About Columbia Sussex

Columbia Sussex is a private hotel company based in Crestview Hills, Kentucky. The company, founded in 1972, is owned by the Yung family and headed by William J. Yung III, president. Columbia Sussex owns and operates hotels across the United States, from California to Alaska, Texas to Massachusetts and New Jersey. The company currently operates 40 hotels under five different brands, including Marriott Hotels, JW Marriott, Renaissance, Hilton Hotels and Resorts, Double Tree and Hyatt Regency. Full service hotels and resorts such as The Boulders Resort Golf & Spa in Carefree, Arizona; Phoenix Marriott Tempe at The Buttes in Tempe, Arizona; Le Merigot JW Marriott in Santa Monica, California; Westin Atlanta Airport; and Hyatt Regency Denver Tech Center collectively illustrate the breadth and depth of Columbia Sussex’s management expertise. Columbia Sussex is one of the largest Marriott franchisees in the country and has been aggressively implementing a renovation program to various Marriott properties, including Renaissance Dallas Addison, Dallas Marriott Las Colinas, Melville Marriott, Indianapolis Marriott North and Tampa Marriott Westshore, Marriott Albany, Orlando Airport Marriott Lakeside, Hilton Head Marriott Resort and Spa, Savannah Marriot, and Phoenix Airport Marriott. For more information, visit www.columbiasussex.com.

