Hyatt Regency Denver Tech Center Completes Multi-Million Dollar Renovation

Hyatt
Regency Denver Tech Center announced today the completion of a
multi-million dollar renovation to its guestrooms, lobby and public
spaces. Managed by Columbia
Sussex, the 451-room hotel is located in the growing business and
economic trading center in the southeastern portion of the Denver
metropolitan area, home to several corporations and in close proximity
to restaurants, bars and hotels. Denver Tech Center (DTC) is at the
junction of I-25 and I-225, allowing for easy access throughout Denver
and conveniently situated minutes from downtown, the airport, and steps
from the Belleview light rail station. The area surrounding the hotel
provides a commanding view of the Front Range of the Colorado Rockies,
Pikes Peak to the south, Longs Peak to the north and Mount Evans is
straight west.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190402005321/en/
Hyatt Regency Denver Tech Center's renovation includes its Hospitality Suites, perfect for small meetings and events. (Photo: Business Wire)
“Our hotel now offers one of the newest accommodations options in DTC
and is perfect not only for travelers doing business in the area, but
also for leisure guests wanting to stay near downtown Denver and close
to many activities and ski resorts nearby, from football games, large
concerts and the Fiddler’s Green Amphitheater,” said Soham
Bhattacharyya, general manager. “We offer a level of upscale quality and
a fine attention to detail. Our reimagined public spaces, guestroom
design and anticipatory service will allow guests to relax and enjoy
their stay.”
The hotel’s redesign and renovation juxtaposes the beautiful Denver
landscape against the sharp geometry expressed by its location to the
DTC. The unexpected approach utilizes a tonal color palette with pops of
color inspired by the local landscape, such as sunsets over the
mountains and indigenous vegetation, blended with references to tech
iconography. Custom printed screens that reflect the blue skies and
surrounding landscape separate the in-room beverage center from the
bedroom. Contemporary aesthetic and relaxed formality with texture and
materials provide guest comfort, and add depth and detail to the space.
The renovation at Hyatt Regency Denver Tech Center included:
All 451 guestrooms have been thoughtfully designed for ease of working,
relaxing and staying connected to who, and what, is most important to
guests at any time. Guest rooms welcome guests with home-style
conveniences such as free standard Wi-Fi, large HDTVs, and an iHome
alarm clock with iPod® connectivity. Upgrading to the Business Plan®
room, guests may enjoy beautiful Denver views and extra perks, like
complimentary breakfast, free Wi-Fi, bottled water, newspaper, and a
pressed shirt every day.
Two Presidential Suites, two VIP Suites, five Studio Suites and three
Hospitality Suites are perfect for small meetings and
gatherings with a stylish parlor, wet bar, table for six, overstuffed
chairs, sleeper sofas and work area. The hotel’s two presidential suites
are amongst the largest and most lavish in the DTC, offering stunning
Rocky Mountain and skyline views that complement the 1,400 square-foot
suite, including entrance foyer, living area, wet bar, dining for eight,
and work area. These suites offer amenities such as:
-
55” LED high definition television
-
Dining area for 8 people, entry foyer and half bath near foyer
-
Separate work area with enhanced work desk lighting
-
Three or more telephones with speakerphone and voicemail
-
Marble bath with plush robes and KenetMD bathroom amenities
The public spaces include the Hyatt Regency brand’s signature open lobby
and spacious check-in kiosks, indoor swimming pool that allows for
year-round enjoyment and the only parking structure in the DTC allowing
guests to avoid inclement weather.
For meetings and functions, the hotel offers complimentary local
transportation within five miles of the hotel, and the renovated guest
accommodations make the hotel the smart choice for both large and small
events. The hotel’s atrium glass lobby is a signature meeting space,
part of the 30,000 square feet of meeting and function space that has
been renovated, including beautiful ballrooms, flexible conference
rooms, boardrooms, and the Highlands Amphitheater. The redesigned
Centennial Ballroom on the 12th floor of the hotel offers endless event
opportunities and panoramic views of the Rocky Mountains and Downtown
Denver. The tech-savvy hotel has everything planners need for a seamless
and successful event—from high-tech audiovisual equipment and Wi-Fi to a
full-service business center.
In addition to renovating the two dining outlets, restaurant menus have
been revamped as well. Root25 is a nod to the historic recipes that
pubs, bistros, and watering holes have offered for hundreds of years
while demonstrating locality, seasonality, and playful modern
approaches. Root25 offers a rotating selection of the finest craft beers
and ales from the region along with craft cocktails honoring the classic
speakeasies. The space is a perfect complement of modern and rustic,
offering a warm and inviting atmosphere where one or even a crowd may
unwind and toast the day. Guests with limited time can stop by Perks for
high-quality food on-the-go, including Starbucks beverages, freshly
baked muffin and breakfast sandwiches prior to a meeting or a wide
variety of snack and meal items, from chef-prepared sandwiches to salads
and pizza.
For more information about Hyatt Regency Denver Tech Center, please call
303.779.1234 or visit https://www.hyatt.com/en-US/hotel/colorado/hyatt-regency-denver-tech-center/denve
About Hyatt Regency
The Hyatt Regency brand prides itself on making travel free from stress
and filled with success. More than 190 conveniently located Hyatt
Regency urban and resort locations in over 30 countries around the world
serve as the go-to gathering space for every occasion—from efficient
personalized, high-touch business meetings to energizing family
vacations. The brand offers stress-free environments for seamless
gatherings and empathetic service that anticipates guests’ needs.
Designed for productivity and peace of mind, Hyatt Regency hotels and
resorts offer a full range of services and amenities, including the
space to work, engage or relax; notable culinary experiences;
technology-enabled ways to collaborate; and expert meeting and event
planners who can take care of every detail. For more information, please
visit hyattregency.com.
Follow @HyattRegency on Facebook,
Twitter
and Instagram,
and tag photos with #HyattRegency.
About Columbia Sussex
Columbia Sussex is a private hotel company based in Crestview Hills,
Kentucky. The company, founded in 1972, is owned by the Yung family and
headed by William J. Yung III, president. Columbia Sussex owns and
operates hotels across the United States, from California to Alaska,
Texas to Massachusetts and New Jersey. The company currently operates 40
hotels under five different brands, including Marriott Hotels, JW
Marriott, Renaissance, Hilton Hotels and Resorts, Double Tree and Hyatt
Regency. Full service hotels and resorts such as The Boulders Resort
Golf & Spa in Carefree, Arizona; Phoenix Marriott Tempe at The Buttes in
Tempe, Arizona; Le Merigot JW Marriott in Santa Monica, California;
Westin Atlanta Airport; and Hyatt Regency Denver Tech Center
collectively illustrate the breadth and depth of Columbia Sussex’s
management expertise. Columbia Sussex is one of the largest Marriott
franchisees in the country and has been aggressively implementing a
renovation program to various Marriott properties, including Renaissance
Dallas Addison, Dallas Marriott Las Colinas, Melville Marriott,
Indianapolis Marriott North and Tampa Marriott Westshore, Marriott
Albany, Orlando Airport Marriott Lakeside, Hilton Head Marriott Resort
and Spa, Savannah Marriot, and Phoenix Airport Marriott. For more
information, visit www.columbiasussex.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190402005321/en/