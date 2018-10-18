Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress : Breaks Ground on New $32 Million Ballroom and Outdoor Event Space

Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress has broken ground on a new, 25,000-square-foot ballroom that will add 32,000 square feet of pre-function and event space at the iconic Orlando resort, doubling the current ballroom space. With its expansion, the resort will offer a total of 102,000 square feet of flexible meeting space comprised of two spectacular ballrooms, exhibit space, pre-function space, 45 meeting rooms and unique outdoor venues suitable for groups of 10 to 1,000. The resort’s new ballroom project is scheduled to be completed by fall 2019.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181018005772/en/

Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress New Ballroom Rendering. (Photo: Business Wire)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc., the owner of the resort, is overseeing the project and coordinating the development team, including: GAI Consultants (civil engineer and landscape architect); HBA Atlanta (interior design); HHCP Architects, Inc.(architect); and HOAR Construction (general contractor).

The new ballroom will be state-of-the-art, including unique customizable LED lighting functions. The adjacent pre-function space will provide panoramas of the resort’s lush landscaping and ease of access to the outdoors. Additionally, a large purpose built formal event lawn will be connected to the new ballroom and promises to be a spectacular venue for such events as an outdoor awards dinner, upscale reception or afternoon team-building event.

“Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress features innovative design within a welcoming resort atmosphere,” said Paul Joseph, general manager, Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress. “We will soon have the space to create even more spectacular events to meet the needs of meeting planners, conference attendees and social event guests.”

Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress has a long history of creating memorable experiences for groups and the resort remains a preferred choice for meetings and special occasions with its fully modernized meeting spaces and unique outdoor event locations throughout the 1,500-acre private resort.

With 90 percent of the meeting and event space located on the convention floor, guests have easy access to parking and resort restaurants and amenities for a seamless and balanced experience.

The meeting and event space expansion follows the completion of a $10 million guestroom renovation that offers an innovative mix of comfort and convenience for guests traveling to Central Florida for business or for pleasure. The makeover features a sophisticated new look, high-tech amenities and comforts of home.

“At Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress, we seamlessly blend the surroundings of a tropical oasis with the functionality of productive meetings and conventions at this very special property,” continued Joseph.

“While much of the resort offers a leisure vacation experience, we want to reward our loyal guests with new experiences and capture group customers who need more function space than we were able to provide in the past.”

Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress offers six food and beverage experiences, a full-service spa, preferred access to 45-holes of Jack Nicklaus signature-designed golf courses, as well as other unique amenities. The resort is ideally located near Walt Disney World theme parks, Disney Springs outdoor shopping, dining and entertainment district and Wide World of Sports. Additionally, the resort is central to Universal Orlando Resort, Sea World Orlando, the Orange County Convention Center and downtown Orlando.

Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress is located at One Grand Cypress Blvd., Orlando, Florida, 32836 with convenient access to Orlando International Airport and Interstate 4 off Exit 68 in Lake Buena Vista. For more information, call (407) 239-1234, visit grandcypress.regency.hyatt.com, and follow Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress on Facebook and Instagram and Twitter at @HRGrandCypress.

While visiting Orlando, guests are invited to explore the vibrancy of nearby shopping, sporting events, concerts and theme park celebrations, just steps away from the resort. Guests enjoy complimentary resort shuttle services to nearby Orlando theme parks and attractions and around the Grand Cypress Resort each day from 6:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

About Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress

The award-winning 1,500-acre Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress is located adjacent to Walt Disney World® and close to Universal Orlando® and SeaWorld® Orlando with a host of amenities and activities including a full-service Marilyn Monroe Spa, 45 holes of Jack Nicklaus Signature Design golf and the award-winning Tennis and Racquet Club. Located along the 1,000 feet of white sandy beach of private Lake Windsong, the free-flowing lagoon pool boasts 12 waterfalls, heated and non-heated pools, two whirlpools, Water Slide Tower Pavilion, children’s Rock Climbing Stations, interactive Water Jet Splash Zone, rope bridge, walking paths and expansive, wrap-around sundecks. These features complement the resort’s favorite activities including; s’mores pit, beach volleyball, tether ball, hammocks, watersports and marked jogging, walking and biking trails. Guests also can enjoy complimentary resort shuttle services around the Grand Cypress Resort and to nearby Orlando theme parks and attractions including Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando, Sea World and Disney Springs.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in premium full service and lifestyle hotels, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels, including 38 wholly owned hotels, comprising 11,239 rooms, across 17 states and the District of Columbia. Xenia’s hotels are primarily in the luxury and upper upscale segments, and operated and/or licensed by industry leaders such as Marriott®, Hyatt®, Kimpton®, Fairmont®, Hilton®, and Loews®, as well as leading independent management companies including Sage Hospitality, The Kessler Collection, Urgo Hotels & Resorts, and Davidson Hotels & Resorts. For more information on Xenia’s business, refer to the Company website at www.xeniareit.com.

Editor’s Note: Executive interviews and FAM opportunities (based on availability) are available by contacting Laura E. Richeson, APR at 407.616.8108 or Laura@RichesonCommunications.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181018005772/en/