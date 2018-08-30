Hyatt and Sutherland to Use pymetrics Platform to Hire Thousands of Opportunity Youth

pymetrics’s Grant from The Rockefeller Foundation Will Support Hiring in Baltimore, Chicago, Houston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Washington DC

pymetrics, a New York City-based company that uses neuroscience and AI to predict the right person for a job while removing bias from the process, today announced the corporate partners who will participate in an initiative supported by a $150,000 grant from The Rockefeller Foundation to help Opportunity Youth find meaningful employment opportunities. Hyatt, a leading global hospitality company, and Sutherland, the global process transformation company, are among the corporations participating in the initiative to tailor and use pymetrics’ neuroscience games and artificial intelligence to find high potential candidates who might have been overlooked using traditional hiring practices.

Opportunity Youth are individuals ages 18–24 who are neither in school nor working full time and are often screened out by the standard job application process. Sutherland and community-based organizations that work with Hyatt will use the pymetrics platform to pair thousands of employment opportunities with Opportunity Youth. These jobs will improve the economic futures of these youths while building stronger, more inclusive workforces for both companies.

“We are thrilled that Hyatt and Sutherland will enable our predictive platform to screen potential hires through this generous grant from The Rockefeller Foundation,” said Frida Polli, PhD, founder and CEO of pymetrics. “This initiative will help remove the barriers that limit Opportunity Youths’ access to stable work. We hope it will also inspire other employers to reimagine both their hiring processes and the types of workers they consider for employment.”

“We are proud to support pymetrics in this work to help companies find more successful matches for entry-level roles by rethinking how they approach hiring—unlocking a new, diverse pool of talent for the employer and greater economic opportunity for youth,” said Alyson Wise, associate director at The Rockefeller Foundation. “New tools using technology and data allow companies to predict job performance like never before, and we applaud Hyatt and Sutherland for using these tools to create meaningful career opportunities for Opportunity Youth.”

The hiring is slated to begin this fall in Baltimore, Chicago, Washington DC and Los Angeles for the Hyatt opportunities and in Houston and Las Vegas for the Sutherland opportunities.

“Hyatt is fortunate to be part of a travel and tourism industry that provides 1 out of 10 jobs globally. With more than half of U.S. hotel general managers starting in entry-level roles, hospitality remains a field where you can rise from entry-level roles and develop meaningful, long-term careers than can change the trajectory of your life,” said Malaika Myers, chief human resources officer, Hyatt. “As the first global hospitality company to enable use of pymetrics’ gamified assessment, community-based organizations will work with Hyatt hotels to pair Opportunity Youth candidates’ inherent skillsets with entry-level roles in hospitality. This emerging technology will allow us to scale job opportunities and set candidates up for success.”

“Sutherland was founded on the principle of transformation, whether in re-envisioning business processes, customer experience or even the hiring practices and employee experience within our own walls,” said Dan Lang, senior vice president at Sutherland. “We’re honored to be working with pymetrics and with the support of The Rockefeller Foundation to deliver transformation from the inside out and provide Opportunity Youth with the skills and growth needed to succeed. With this initiative, we’re committed to building a dynamic, inclusive workplace for employees that encourages the type of diverse thinking our company was built on.”

About pymetrics: Founded by Harvard/MIT-trained PhDs, pymetrics uses neuroscience data and AI to help global clients like Unilever, Accenture and LinkedIn make their hiring and internal mobility more predictive and less biased. pymetrics replaces the resume as a first-pass filter by assessing candidates based on their true potential – their inherent cognitive and emotional make-up. Using algorithms that are trained on high-performing employees at a company, pymetrics builds a trait profile of a company’s top performers to select best fit talent. These algorithms are then audited to remove any gender or ethnic bias. pymetrics also serves as a common application for candidates, ensuring that everyone finds their best-fit job, regardless of where they apply. With over 60 enterprise clients and offices in NYC, London, and Singapore, pymetrics is powering the future of hiring: efficient, predictive, and bias-free. (www.pymetrics.com)

About The Rockefeller Foundation: For more than 100 years, The Rockefeller Foundation’s mission has been to promote the well-being of humanity throughout the world. Together with partners and grantees, The Rockefeller Foundation strives to catalyze and scale transformative innovations, create unlikely partnerships that span sectors, and take risks others cannot – or will not. For more information, please visit www.rockefellerfoundation.org.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation: Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 14 premier brands. As of June 30, 2018, the Company's portfolio included more than 750 properties in more than 55 countries across six continents. The Company's purpose to care for people so they can be their best informs its business decisions and growth strategy and is intended to attract and retain top colleagues, build relationships with guests and create value for shareholders. The Company's subsidiaries develop, own, operate, manage, franchise, license or provide services to hotels, resorts, branded residences, vacation ownership properties, and fitness and spa locations, including under the Park Hyatt®, Miraval®, Grand Hyatt®, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Andaz®, Hyatt Centric®, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Hyatt Place®, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Ziva™, Hyatt Zilara™, Hyatt Residence Club® and exhale® brand names. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.

About Sutherland: As a process transformation company, Sutherland rethinks and rebuilds processes for the digital age by combining the speed and insight of design thinking with the scale and accuracy of data analytics. We have been helping customers across industries from financial services to healthcare, achieve greater agility through transformed and automated customer experiences for over 30 years. Headquartered in Rochester, New York, Sutherland employs thousands of professionals spanning 20 countries around the world. To learn more, please visit us at www.sutherlandglobal.com.

