Hyatt to restructure and lay off 1,300 employees

05/11/2020 | 10:38pm EDT
The window curtains are uniformily closed at a Hyatt hotel that is completely closed to guests during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Washington

Hyatt Hotels Corp said late Monday it would restructure roles and lay off employees across its operations worldwide, which would impact about 1,300 staff, amid a virtual halt in global travel to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Due to the historic drop in travel demand and the expected slow pace of recovery, Hyatt has made the extremely difficult decision to implement layoffs and restructure roles across its global corporate functions, beginning June 1, 2020," Hyatt said in a statement https://bit.ly/3cn4eMg.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

