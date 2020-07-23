Hybrid Kinetic  : POLL RESULTS FOR ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 23 JULY 2020

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

HYBRID KINETIC GROUP LIMITED

正 道 集 團 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1188)

POLL RESULTS FOR ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 23 JULY 2020

SUMMARY

The Board is pleased to announce that all the resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting were duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll.

At the annual general meeting (the "Annual General Meeting") of Hybrid Kinetic Group Limited (the "Company") held on 23 July 2020, a poll was demanded by the chairman of the Annual General Meeting for voting on all the resolutions (the "Resolutions") as set out in the notice of the Annual General Meeting dated 18 June 2020 (which was incorporated in the circular of the Company on the same date (the "Circular")).

