Hybrid Kinetic : POLL RESULTS FOR ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 23 JULY 2020
07/23/2020 | 05:11am EDT
HYBRID KINETIC GROUP LIMITED
正 道 集 團 有 限 公 司
(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock code: 1188)
POLL RESULTS FOR ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
HELD ON 23 JULY 2020
SUMMARY
The Board is pleased to announce that all the resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting were duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll.
At the annual general meeting (the "Annual General Meeting") of Hybrid Kinetic Group Limited (the "Company") held on 23 July 2020, a poll was demanded by the chairman of the Annual General Meeting for voting on all the resolutions (the "Resolutions") as set out in the notice of the Annual General Meeting dated 18 June 2020 (which was incorporated in the circular of the Company on the same date (the "Circular")).
Unless the context requires otherwise, capitalised terms used in this announcement have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.
POLL RESULTS FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
The poll results in respect of each of the Resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting are as follows:
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS (Note 1)
No. of Votes (Note 2)
For
Against
1.
To receive and approve the audited consolidated
3,402,977,619
0
financial statements of the Company and its
(100%)
(0%)
subsidiaries and the reports of the Directors and
|
the auditor of the Company for the year ended 31
|
December 2019.
|
2.
(a)
To re-elect Mr Liu Stephen Quan as executive
3,402,977,619
0
Director.
(100%)
(0%)
(b)
To re-elect Dr Zhu Shengliang as executive
3,402,977,619
0
Director.
(100%)
(0%)
(c)
To re-elect Mr Feng Rui as executive Director.
3,402,977,619
0
|
|
|
(d)
To re-elect Dr Zhu Guobin as independent non-
3,402,977,619
0
executive Director.
(100%)
(0%)
(e)
To re-elect Mr Lee Cheung Yuet Horace as
3,402,977,619
0
independent non-executive Director.
(100%)
(0%)
(f)
To authorise the board of Directors to fix the
3,402,977,619
0
remuneration of the Directors.
(100%)
(0%)
3.
To re-appoint ZHONGHUI ANDA CPA Limited as
3,402,977,619
0
the auditor of the Company for the year ending 31
(100%)
(0%)
December 2020 and authorise the Board to fix their
|
remuneration.
|
4.
To grant a general mandate to the Directors to allot,
3,402,977,619
0
issue and deal with unissued Shares, the aggregate
(100%)
(0%)
number of which shall not exceed 20% of the
|
aggregate number of Shares in issue as at the date of
|
passing of this resolution.
|
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS (Note 1)
No. of Votes (Note 2)
For
Against
5.
To grant a general mandate to the Directors to buy-
3,402,977,619
0
back Shares up to 10% of the aggregate number
(100%)
(0%)
of Shares in issue as at the date of passing of this
|
resolution.
|
6.
To add the number of Shares bought back by the
3,402,977,619
0
Company pursuant to the general mandate to buy-back
(100%)
(0%)
Shares under resolution no. 5 above to the general
|
mandate under resolution no. 4 above.
|
|
Notes:
-
The full text of each of the Resolutions is set out in the Circular.
-
The number of votes and percentage of voting Shares are based on the total number of Shares held by the Shareholders who voted at the Annual General Meeting in person or by proxy.
As at the date of the Annual General Meeting:
-
there were a total of 20,352,872,747 Shares in issue, which were the total number of Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote for or against the Resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting;
-
none of the Shares entitled the holders to attend and vote only against the Resolutions at the Annual General Meeting;
-
no Shareholders were required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting on the Resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting; and
-
no Shareholders have stated their intention in the Circular to vote against the Resolutions or to abstain from voting at the Annual General Meeting.
As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of each of the Resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting, each of these Resolutions was duly passed as an ordinary resolution of the Company.
Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the branch share registrar and transfer office of the Company in Hong Kong, was appointed as the scrutineers at the Annual General Meeting for the purpose of vote taking.
By order of the Board
Hybrid Kinetic Group Limited
Yeung Yung
Chairman
Hong Kong, 23 July 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises nine executive Directors, namely Dr Yeung Yung (Chairman), Mr Feng Rui (Chief Executive Officer), Dr Huang Chunhua (Deputy Chairman), Dr Wang Chuantao (Deputy Chairman), Mr Liu Stephen Quan, Dr Zhu Shengliang, Mr Li Zhengshan, Mr Ting Kwok Kit, Johnny and Mr Chen Xiao, one non-executive Director, namely Dr Xia Tingkang, Tim and five independent non-executive Directors, namely Dr Zhu Guobin, Mr Cheng Tat Wa, Dr Li Jianyong, Mr Chan Sin Hang and Mr Lee Cheung Yuet Horace.
