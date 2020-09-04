Log in
Hybrid Train Market worth 8,389 units by 2030

09/04/2020 | 02:35am EDT

The report 'Hybrid Train Market by Propulsion Type (Electro Diesel, Battery Operated, Hydrogen, CNG, LNG, and Solar), Application (Passenger and Freight), Operating Speed (>100 km/h, 100-200 km/h, , size is projected to grow from 4,904 units in 2020 to reach 8,389 units by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.5%. The growth of the hybrid train market can be attributed to the Factors such as high gasoline prices, traffic congestion, and greenhouse gas emissions have compelled railway OEMs to explore beyond the use of conventional propulsion systems in trains.

Browse 100 market data Tables and 56 Figures spread through 194 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Hybrid Train Market by Propulsion Type (Electro Diesel, Battery Operated, Hydrogen, CNG, LNG, and Solar), Application (Passenger and Freight), Operating Speed (>100 km/h, 100-200 km/h,
View detailed Table of Content here - https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/hybrid-train-market-238438631.html

OEMs are working toward developing hybrid trains that use or combine alternative fuel sources, such as hydrogen fuel cells, electric batteries, CNG, LNG, and solar energy, to meet the required efficiency and emission standards. The market has promising growth potential due to several factors, including the improving railway infrastructure, supporting legislation, increasing demand for efficient trains in freight as well as passenger segment, and rising trend of alternative fuel-powered propulsion systems.

Asia Oceania is expected to be the largest market in the forecast

Asia Oceania is estimated to be the largest market in 2020. Market growth in Asia Oceania can be attributed to the vital role played by hybrid trains in commuting, given the increasing urbanization and the need for improved connectivity in the region. China is the key reason Asia Oceania is leading the hybrid train market. China tested its first diesel hybrid train way back in 2016 and has been investing heavily in the development of hybrid trains and related infrastructure since then. China and India have several numbers of electro-diesel trains running as passenger trains, which is driving the Asia Oceania market for hybrid trains. As Asia Oceania is home to many major players such as CRRC, Hyundai Rotem, and Toshiba, the region is leading the global hybrid train market.

North America is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast

The North American hybrid train market is expected to be the fastest. The region is home to Bombardier, Wabtec, and Cummins, which are among the major players in the hybrid train market. The growth in the region can be attributed to the increasing demand for hybrid trains in freight transportation. For instance, BNSF and Wabtec are getting ready to test their much-awaited 4,400 HP battery-electric locomotive, which has been under development since 2018. The testing is expected to begin in the last quarter of 2020. It is the first hybrid locomotive test for BNSF as its main-line freight transport. Also, in November 2019, San Bernardino County Transportation Authority (SBCTA), US, awarded a contract of a hydrogen-powered train to Stadler. It is the first hydrogen train contract in the country, and the train is expected to commence operations by 2024.

The electro-diesel segment is expected to be the largest propulsion segment in the forecast

The electro-diesel segment is projected to be the largest during the forecast period. These trains are the most popular, and OEMs have been offering hybrid propulsion technologies incorporated with these diesel trains for a while now. This type of propulsion is more efficient than diesel locomotives as electro-diesel propulsion is efficient and 40% less polluting than conventional ones. They offer the optimum performance of conventional diesel as well as get power from the overhead wires or battery whenever necessary. As of 2020, many OEMs such as CRRC, Bombardier, Siemens, and Hyundai Rotem offer such electro-diesel trains.

The hybrid train market is dominated by established players such as CRRC (China), Bombardier (Canada), Alstom (France), Siemens (Germany), Wabtec Corporation (US), Hyundai Rotem (South Korea), Toshiba (Japan), and Stadler (Switzerland).

Don't miss out on business opportunities in Hybrid Train Market. Speak to our analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the 'Growth Engagement Model - GEM'. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write 'Attack, avoid and defend' strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, 'Knowledgestore' connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Disclaimer

Markets and Markets Limited published this content on 04 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2020 06:34:04 UTC
