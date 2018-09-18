Hybrid and Dedicated Clouds to Help Drive Massive Growth for Machine Learning Projects Over Next Two Years

Machine learning (ML) is poised for explosive growth over the next two
years with an increasing number of projects moving into production by
2020, based on a recent survey of more than 344 technology and IT
professionals titled “The Future of Machine Learning,” conducted by
technology marketing organization, Dimensional
Research. Though a diverse set of ML projects are currently
initiated by 93% of the respondents, only 22% of these projects have
actually moved into production, citing migration as the top technical
challenge.
Univa,
the leading innovator in on-premise and hybrid cloud workload management
solutions for enterprise HPC customers, sponsored the survey that polled
344 technology and IT professionals across the globe and across 17
industries, with technology, financial services and healthcare leading
the charge in ML adoption. “Our customers are already asking for
guidance with migrating their HPC and machine learning workloads to the
cloud or hybrid environment,” said Rob Lalonde, vice president and
general manager of Navops at Univa. “As a result, we decided to conduct
this survey to better understand the type of projects driving value in
machine learning, as well as better assess what key challenges users are
currently facing that are preventing them from moving their projects
into production. We look forward to utilizing this data to help guide
our customers and recommend the right set of tools and migration options
needed to accelerate ML value.”
The Future of Machine Learning – It’s All About Cloud Migration and
Tools
Survey participants highlighted some key components driving their
ability to successfully move ML projects into production:
-
There is a direct correlation between HPC and ML, with more than 88%
of respondents indicating that they are working with HPC in their jobs.
-
Nearly 9 out of 10 companies surveyed expect to use GPUs as part of
their ML infrastructure.
-
More than 80% of respondents plan to use hybrid cloud for ML projects
while keeping costs down.
Cloud Migration is Critical
Though 69% of companies surveyed have three or more teams requesting ML
projects, only 2 in 10 companies have ML projects running in production.
The biggest technical challenges cited with current ML projects include
the migration of workloads, data and applications. Yet experts surveyed
expect the number of tools used for running ML projects to increase with
Amazon and Microsoft benefiting from increased market share.
“We see a tremendous opportunity to help our customers move their ML
projects into production,” added Lalonde. “This survey revealed that
there are a diverse number of projects for ML learning, indicating
numerous areas of value. We look forward to working with our customers
to help them fully utilize and scale these projects and resources across
their on-premise, hybrid and cloud infrastructures.”
To view the full report of “The Future of Machine Learning,” visit the
following link.
