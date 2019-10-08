Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Hyde Engineering + Consulting, Inc. : Announces Executive Leadership Appointments

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2019 | 01:51pm EDT

BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to substantial and continued growth in its US and international business, Hyde Engineering and Consulting, Inc (Hyde) is pleased to announce a restructure of its executive leadership team.

Hyde Engineering + Consulting, Inc. (PRNewsFoto/Hyde Engineering + Consulting, Inc.)

John Hyde, founder of the company, is taking up the role of CEO, replacing Simon Forder who is leaving the company to pursue outside interests.

John is a vastly experienced, successful industry recognised business leader who founded the company in 1993 and has been intimately involved in all aspects of the business. In recent years John has been driving the growth of Hyde's international businesses in Europe, India, Singapore and Canada.

Adolphe Kajangwe has recently joined Hyde as Director of Finance, assuming corporate financial oversight following the retirement of Charles Poskie, former CFO.

Adolphe has extensive experience in public accounting providing focus on financial statement auditing services, and other attest engagements to both public and private clients in a variety of industries and sectors. His prior roles have primarily focused on transaction advisory services to clients, investment screening, and delivering operational enhancement to portfolio companies. Adolphe is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA).

Will Czerniak, Managing Director of Hyde Europe, will join the Board of Directors to add an international element of Hyde's growing global portfolio.

Will Czerniak is the Managing Director, Hyde Engineering + Consulting Europe Limited. Will started Hyde's European Headquarters in Dublin, Ireland in 2010 and has continued to expand Hyde's European footprint with offices in Cork and Belgium. His prior roles include VP and Director of Major Projects in Europe for a large international engineering firm, as well as Validation Director and Business Development Director.

About Hyde Engineering + Consulting, Inc.

Hyde Engineering + Consulting Inc.'s primary expertise is in the engineering, commissioning and validation of manufacturing equipment/ facilities and clean utility systems for the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries. Since 1993, Hyde has worked as an integral part of project teams for clients and equipment vendors resulting in the successful design, automation, construction, commissioning and validation of facilities and equipment.

Contact:

Adam Pfeiffer │ VP, Business Development │ hyde-marketing@hyde-ec.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyde-engineering--consulting-inc-announces-executive-leadership-appointments-300934114.html

SOURCE Hyde Engineering + Consulting, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:05pSG360° Expands Sheetfed Press Platform with Custom Built Komori GL840
PR
02:04pFederal National Council Launches Arab Charter on Women's Rights in Cooperation With Arab Parliament
BU
02:03pPawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against  ProPetro Holding Corp. – PUMP
GL
02:01pNAKAMA : Directorate Changes 08/10/19
PU
02:01pSIEBERT FINANCIAL : Stuck in the mud
PU
02:01pAIR PRODUCTS : to Highlight Latest Smart Furnace Atmosphere Monitoring and Control Solutions at Heat Treat 2019
PR
02:01pWellSky to Acquire ClearCare, Solidify Position in Personal Care Market
BU
02:01pNEUBERGER BERMAN HIGH YIELD STRATEGES FD : Saba's Tender Proposal of Neuberger Berman's High Yield Strategies Fund Passes
BU
02:00pCity National Bank Launches InvestLink
GL
02:00pSEC Names Katharine E. Zoladz as Associate Regional Director in Los Angeles Office
NE
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group