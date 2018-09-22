Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Hydro One : Storm causes outages to more than 100,000 Hydro One customers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/22/2018 | 12:04am CEST

TORONTO, Sept. 21, 2018/CNW/ - Thunderstorms and high winds that started this afternoon have caused power outages to more than 100,000 Hydro One customers. It is expected this weather will continue throughout the evening, potentially causing further damage. Hydro One has already mobilized crews in advance of the storm and where safe, is assessing damage and restoring power to customers.

'Hydro One crews are working to restore power to customers affected by the thunderstorms and high winds,' said Greg Kiraly, Chief Operating Officer, Hydro One. 'Our priority right now is to respond to emergencies and start repairing main lines so that we can get the largest numbers of customers restored as quickly and safely as possible.'

Hydro One tracked the storm as it developed and was able to mobilize crews and equipment early to be able to respond to affected customers.

Customers looking for information on power outages can call 1-800-434-1235, download the free Hydro One power outage app or visit www.HydroOne.com/stormcenter. Customers can also register to receive proactive personalized text or email alerts about power outages at HydroOne.com/MyAccount.

If the power system in your area is affected by bad weather, be sure to stay clear of any fallen power lines. If you spot a fallen line, keep at least 10 metres back, even if it does not appear to be live. Report it to the police and call Hydro One at 1-800-434-1235.

About Hydro One:
 We are Ontario'slargest electricity transmission and distribution provider with more than 1.3 million valued customers, over C$25 billionin assets and 2017 annual revenues of nearly C$6 billion. Our team of over 7,400 skilled and dedicated regular and non-regular employees proudly and safely serves suburban, rural and remote communities across Ontariothrough our 30,000 circuit km of high-voltage transmission and 123,000 circuit km of primary distribution networks. We are one of only six utility companies in Canadato achieve the Sustainable Electricity Company designation from the Canadian Electricity Association. We also provide advanced broadband telecommunications services on a wholesale basis utilizing our extensive fibre optic network through Hydro One Telecom Inc. Hydro One Limited's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: H). For more information about everything Hydro One, please visit www.HydroOne.com.

Follow us on facebook.com/hydrooneofficial, twitter.com/hydroone and instagram.com/hydrooneofficial.

SOURCE Hydro One Inc.

For further information: Hydro One Media Relations 24 hours a day at 1-877-506-7584 (toll-free in Ontario only) or 416-345-6868. Our website is www.HydroOne.com.

Disclaimer

Hydro One Inc. published this content on 21 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2018 22:03:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:34aXCEL ENERGY : Power out in several area communities
AQ
01:30aPRETIUM RESOURCES INC : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Pretium Resources Inc. - PVG
AC
01:29aTERAGO : to Acquire Mobilexchange
AQ
01:17aBIG LOTS : to relocate Westchester store
AQ
01:17aPHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - PM
AC
01:13aSKECHERS USA INC : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. - SKX
AC
01:10aGCC Notice Regarding Large Stock Trading Volumes Today
GL
01:09aJOHN WILEY & SONS : European Academy of Cancer Sciences Issues Position Paper to Improve Cancer Research and Care
PU
01:09aJOHNSON & JOHNSON : Janssen Announces Results of Esketamine Nasal Spray Phase 3 Study in Patients with Treatment-Resistant Depression
PU
01:09aNEVRO CORP : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Nevro Corporation - NVRO
AC
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Adviser says U.S. close to Mexico-only NAFTA deal, Canada unmoved
2MEXICO WILL SEEK DEAL WITH CANADA IF NAFTA TALKS FAIL: Lopez Obrador
3PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS : PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Receipt of payment of the 2nd phase of the ..
4UPCO INTERNATIONAL INC : COSERFI S.R.L.: Early Warning Report
5SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Lannett Compa..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.