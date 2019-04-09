Log in
Hydro One : invests in local transmission system to improve safety and reliability

04/09/2019 | 03:08pm EDT

Mississauga, April 9, 2019 - Hydro One today announced it will be investing in 20 kms of critical transmission lines that serve south Etobicoke, Mississauga and Oakville. The $250,000 investment is part of the utility's program to replace aging equipment and remove hazardous vegetation. In addition, the company will be investing $25,000 in community beautification in areas where the work is taking place.

'A safe and reliable high-voltage transmission system is essential to supporting strong, growing cities and local economies,' said Andrew Spencer, Vice President, Transmission and Stations, Hydro One. 'Modest investments in our system today will help protect the public, maintain reliability and offset far more costly repair, maintenance and emergency work in the future.'

Hydro One's transmission system powers local utilities as well as large businesses in the area, such as automotive plants and other manufacturers. A transmission system failure can leave tens of thousands of customers in the dark and cost industrial customers millions in lost productivity.

Crews will be replacing insulators along the transmission line, which are critical to the safe operation of the power system. This equipment stops electricity in power lines from flowing down a pole or tower to the ground. Hydro One will also complete scheduled vegetation maintenance along the corridor, which will help eliminate the risk of electricity arcing from power lines to trees, which can cause significant damage including fires and pose a risk to the public.

Our highly skilled utility arborists will be taking a fair and flexible approach while ensuring lines are clear of hazardous vegetation that may interfere with the safe and reliable operation and maintenance of the transmission. The vegetation management work is scheduled to be completed by the end of this year and communities and property owners near where the work is taking place will be notified and consulted prior to work starting.

-30-

About Hydro One Inc.:

Hydro One Inc. is a fully owned subsidiary of Hydro One Limited, Ontario's largest electricity transmission and distribution provider with almost 1.4 million valued customers, over C$25.6 billion in assets and 2018 annual revenues of over C$6.2 billion. Our team of approximately 8,600 skilled and dedicated employees proudly build and maintain a safe and reliable electricity system which is essential to supporting strong and successful communities. In 2018, Hydro One invested almost $1.6 billion in its 30,000 circuit km of high-voltage transmission and 123,000 circuit km of primary distribution networks and injected approximately $1.3 billion into the economy by buying goods and services in Ontario. We are committed to the communities where we live and work through community investment, sustainability and diversity initiatives. We are one of only six utility companies in Canada to achieve the Sustainable Electricity Company designation from the Canadian Electricity Association. Through Hydro One Telecom Inc.'s extensive fibre optic network, we also provide advanced broadband telecommunications services on a wholesale basis. Hydro One Limited's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: H).

For further information: For further information: Hydro One Media Relations 24 hours a day at 1-877-506-7584 (toll-free in Ontario only) or 416-345-6868. Our website is www.HydroOne.com. Follow us on facebook.com/hydrooneofficial, twitter.com/hydroone and instagram.com/hydrooneofficial.

Disclaimer

Hydro One Inc. published this content on 09 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2019 19:07:03 UTC
