Hydro One : powers the future with over $3 million in support of women in engineering

03/08/2019 | 09:55am EST

TORONTO, March 8, 2019 - This International Women's Day, Hydro One announced the recipients of the company's 2019 Women in Engineering Awards and its continued investment in supporting women in engineering.

'We stand for diversity at Hydro One. By investing in women, we're helping to create a balance in the engineering field that will ultimately make for a stronger Ontario,' said Judy McKellar, Executive Vice President & Chief Human Resources Officer, Hydro One. 'We are proud that 20 per cent of our engineers are women and we strive to be the employer of choice as the next generation of women in engineering prepares to graduate.'

Hydro One's awards provide women with opportunities to develop satisfying and successful professional careers in engineering and other related fields. Since 2014, over 50 female students have received $265,000 to support their education and career goals. Each year, 10 winners receive a financial award and a paid opportunity to work at Hydro One to further develop their skills in a student placement.

As part of the company's commitment to supporting women, Hydro One has invested $3 million in its Women in Engineering University Partnership with Ryerson University, University of Ontario Institute of Technology, University of Waterloo and Western University. In its sixth year, the partnership supports young girls and women pursuing a career in the engineering field through outreach activities and mentoring and networking opportunities.

The 2019 Women in Engineering Award recipients are:

  • Brianna Strong, University of Ontario Institute of Technology
  • Sara Asghar, University of Ontario Institute of Technology
  • Ruaa Abdulmajeed, Carleton University
  • Ayesha Siddiqi, McMaster University
  • Vihangi Mehta, The University of Waterloo
  • Monika Jara, McMaster University
  • Natalie Shears, University of Ontario Institute of Technology
  • Tiffany Tse, McMaster University
  • Julia DeLongis, York University
  • Jovana Rajic, Western University

For information about Hydro One's Women in Engineering Award, visit: https://www.hydroone.com/careers/one-awards.

For further information: Alicia Sayers, Media Relations, Hydro One, Direct: 416-345-6409, Cell: 416-356-3076, Media line: 416-345-6868

Disclaimer

Hydro One Inc. published this content on 08 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2019 14:54:07 UTC
